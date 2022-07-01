Author Roger Vanover's New Audiobook 'Thar Ain't a Tater in the House' is a Humorous Post-World War II Tale of Fiction With a Hint of Truth

BRISTOL, Va. - July 1, 2022 - (

Roger Vanover, author of "Vietnam Journal Reflections and Personal Memories," has completed his new audiobook "Thar Ain't a Tater in the House": a humorous post-World War II tale.

Author Roger Vanover discusses his work, sharing, "The setting for 'Thar Ain't a Tater in the House' is in southwest Virginia's coalfields. It was a place where people from different countries came to make a living for their families and take part in the American dream: Hungarians, Germans, Irish, and the people of the mountains who lived there as the coal boom began after World War II. Residents segregated themselves from the other groups because they wanted to be with their own."

He continues, "The story centers around Carlton and Virgie Vanover, the anchors of the family. The main characters are Ralph and Jim Bo, Donald, Benny, Bethany, and Lynn. The parents are Daddy Gray and Mother Mickey, Uncle Joe and Aunt Agnes, Aunt Leona and Uncle Lance, and Aunt Bill."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Roger Vanover's new audiobook is an engrossing tale that follows the Vanover family during this time in history, sprinkling humor with fact in a compelling and engaging way.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Thar Ain't a Tater in the House" by Roger Vanover through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

