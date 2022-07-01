Polkadot Introduces Substrate Marketplace: A One-Stop Resource for Substrate Pallets

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - Polkadot, the network protocol building true multi-chain application, is happy to announce that the Substrate Developer Hub has just received a major update aimed at improving the Substrate learning and building experience.





In addition to a completely revamped documentation experience, Polkadot also launched Substrate Marketplace, a one-stop resource for discovering the full range of Substrate pallets available for your next project. Pallets are the building blocks of Substrate's next-generation blockchains, powerful modules and support libraries that you can use, modify, and extend to build the runtime logic to suit the needs of your blockchain.

The launch of Substrate Marketplace makes it easier than ever for developers to browse available pallets while planning their Polkadot, Kusama, or solochain project. In addition to open-source pallets natively included with FRAME, developers are now also able to browse those developed by the community and offered back to the community under various open-source licenses.

Substrate Marketplace works by sourcing pallets pushed to crates.io and runtimes from teams' github repositories via GraphQL API. While developers can view pallets published by Parity and the community on crates.io, Substrate Marketplace provides a more tailored experience for Substrate developers building their own chain. In addition, several exciting updates are planned for Substrate Marketplace that will provide even more value-added features in the future.

For ease of browsing, Substrate Marketplace is divided into three primary sections:

1. Runtimes: discover the power of composability

There, you will be able to see examples of the business logic enabled from combining capabilities of multiple pallets. This comprehensive section contains listings of over 100 complete runtimes, including those of popular parachain projects, making it more than likely that a solution to match your needs already exists. Browse by category to find the scaffolding for your next project and see examples of how pallets are combined to create custom blockchains designed for specific purposes.

2. Pallets: pick the right components for the job

Browse through nearly 100 open source, extensible modules designed to help you leverage pre-built components for common blockchain capabilities and speed up your development process. Pallet listings are easily browsable by category and contain all existing native-FRAME pallets in addition to a wide range of pallets contributed by the community. Individual listings contain comprehensive information on licensing, Github Insights, and dependencies.

3. Projects: get inspired by others

This handy section is sure to inspire with comprehensive listings of over 120 active projects across the Substrate and Dotsama ecosystems. From DeFi to file storage, and gaming to smart contracts, the list of projects to inspire you in your own endeavors is growing day by day. Browse by category and gain access to top-level info on branches and project pages with ease.

As the range of projects and pallets associated with Substrate continues to grow, Substrate Marketplace is set to assume a crucial role in navigating the set of options available to developers of all experience levels. In addition to functioning as a valuable resource in its own right, it also shows the burgeoning power of the Polkadot community. Parity envisions that a large community of innovators, developers, startups will continue to contribute and expand the library of available modules with a growing number of both open-source and commercial pallets. Substrate Marketplace, in turn, provides a place for these teams to gain visibility on their work.

Start browsing today and discover the full range of pallets available for Substrate developers.

If your team has a pallet or runtime you'd like to feature on Substrate Marketplace and you need support, get in touch!

