TURBO PAY (TBP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a smart pay system integrated with blockchain technology, TURBO PAY (TBP) creates an ecosystem that generates profits and shares the value with its users through its NFTs and Metabus IPs, including animation, movies, games, and more. Its native token TBP has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TURBO PAY

TURBO PAY is an ecosystem with an entertainment securities equity platform for users around the world, and it creates great interest in the ecosystem by continuously generating profits with a sustainable blockchain and value sharing mechanism. TURBO PAY also owns a number of NFTs and Metabus IPs, including animation, movies, and games.

SPL Group, the parent company of TURBO PAY, has launched 10,000 kinds of its own patented character products, owns a total of 500,000 domestic and foreign sales agencies, and distributes and sells them directly. In addition, the O2O business, which builds an independent content distribution network that distributes self-produced animations through simple QR codes, and which leads to consumption of Metaverse and NFTs, will continue to increase the value of TURBO PAY and maximize profits in the future.

As a key digital asset of an entertainment securities-type blockchain ecosystem platform, TURBO PAY enables users to build NFTs and Metaverses based on the rich IP of the parent company that has been leading the animation and character market for more than 25 years. In addition, TURBO PAY expands and develops self-developed intellectual property content and provides the capacity to maximize the value and advantages of animation and character entertainment as a digital asset that can be used not only in NFTs and Metaverses, but also in the game ecosystem, thereby enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem.

To this end, in the second half of 2022, the Turbo Core Team will release robot animations such as The-Gunbot and Great Q-bot, the first battle system transformation robot animations built on Turbo digital assets. It is a pipeline in which animation, film, and games are linked, and the entire work is composed of a series, and it is composed of 10 works of masterpiece feature series system, inspired by imagining another four-dimensional planetary world and the common world of the earth.

The team is conducting the industry's largest in-house content project that is exclusively linked to TURBO PAY, and has also started developing TURBO's applications. In the future, TURBO PAY will be the best eco-digital world that continues to increase the value of itself and maximize profits to create value for its users.

About TBP Token

TBP is the native token of TURBO PAY that can be used in its ecosystem in various ways, it is issued to manage all profits and products sold as entertainment (animation, movie, etc.) with the blockchain. Based on ERC-20, TBP has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 3% is provided for airdrop, 12% is provided for token sale, 67% is allocated for the ecosystem, and the rest 18% is undistributed.

TBP has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 29, 2022, investors who are interested in TURBO PAY investment can easily buy and sell TBP token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of TBP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

