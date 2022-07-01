LBank Exchange Will List METAFASTEST (METAF) on July 1, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list METAFASTEST (METAF) on July 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METAF/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 1, 2022.
Bringing horse racing game into the metaverse, METAFASTEST (METAF) enables users to participate in horse racing with purchased horses or by raising horses, analyzing winning horses and placing bets while earning rewards with cryptocurrencies. Its native token METAF will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing METAFASTEST
Horse racing is often called the "king's sport" and is a major contributor to sports betting. Revealing this interesting sport to more fans with the concept of the metaverse horse racing game, METAFASTEST allows game players to own virtual assets while significantly lowering entry costs and participating in the horse racing game of their own horses.
As an imaginative fun-filled NFT horse racing platform game, METAFASTEST enables players to own and manage their stables, enjoy the excitement of digital horse racing and breeding their own digital racehorses. The platform is designed to include easy-to-access system dynamics and maintain many fun elements in digital racehorses.
In order to sell or purchase young racehorses on the initial platform, a player must first apply for pre-purchase or purchase Metabox NFT racehorses on the platform to receive (sale). After the initial sale, transactions are made through the platform market or Opensea.
With the built-in P2E (Play-to-Earn) feature, players can nurture their racehorses into alpha racehorses through breeding and at the same time making a profit. Breeding increases value and has the advantage of being able to participate in arena races faster. After growing up as an alpha (god) racehorse, the horses will participate in races for profit and for fun.
About METAF Token
METAF is the native token of METAFASTEST which can be obtained through exchange, game participation, event and airdrop. It can be used to trade racehorses or access to the market within the game, etc.
Based on TRC-20, METAF has a total supply of 800 million (i.e. 800,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for IEO, 3.5% is provided for IDO, 55% is provided for Main holder, 10% is for reserve fund, 3% is allocated to the system development team, 7% is allocated to start-up team, and the rest 6.5% will be used for marketing.
The METAF token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 1, 2022, investors who are interested in METAFASTEST investment can easily buy and sell METAF token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of METAF token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
