Marili 't Hooft-Bolle and Gemma Postlethwaite appointed as Supervisory Board Members of TomTom

TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, announced the appointment of Marili 't Hooft-Bolle and Gemma Postlethwaite as new members of its Supervisory Board at today's Extraordinary General Meeting.
Marili was appointed for a term effective as of today until the Annual General Meeting in 2027. As of today, Marili serves as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Selection & Appointment Committee.
Gemma was appointed for a term effective as of 1 October 2022 until the Annual General Meeting in 2027. As per the same date, Gemma will become a member of the Audit Committee.
The shareholders voted in favor of the two appointments, both with 99.7% of the votes cast. The adopted resolutions with detailed voting results can be found on our corporate website.
The Supervisory Board now consists of four members: Derk Haank (Chairman), Jack de Kreij (Deputy Chairman), Michael Rhodin, Marili 't Hooft-Bolle and as of 1 October 2022, with Gemma Postlethwaite, of five members.
About TomTom
At TomTom we are mapmakers, providing geolocation technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers. Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices worldwide, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments every day. www.tomtom.com
