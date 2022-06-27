Barshim, Tamberi, Chopra and Miller-Uibo among champions set for Lausanne

Eight reigning Olympic champions have so far been announced for the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne, with just over two months to go until the Wanda Diamond League meeting returns on 26 August.

The men's high jump will bring together multiple champions - joint Olympic gold medallists Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi going up against world indoor champion Woo Sanghyeok and Swiss record-holder Loic Gasch.

Bahamian 400m stars Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner, who both claimed 400m titles in Tokyo, will also compete, racing the women's 400m and men's 200m respectively.

In the 200m, Gardiner will face USA's world champion Noah Lyles and Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek. It was in Lausanne in 2019 that Lyles achieved his PB of 19.50, a time that places him fifth on the world all-time list.

The throwing disciplines also promise exhilarating performances thanks to the presence of Olympic champions Ryan Crouser in the shot put and Neeraj Chopra in the javelin.

Olympic champion and world record-holder Mondo Duplantis will lead a high-flying line-up in the men's pole vault, which will take place the day before the main meeting, on 25 August, in the idyllic setting of Ouchy, on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Athletissima has already announced Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles, Lamecha Girma in the 3000m steeplechase and Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo in the triple jump. Other Swiss stars in action include Mujinga Kambundji and Ajla Del Ponte, who will run the 100m as well as the women's 4x100m relay.

It was announced that Athletissima has been awarded the World Athletics Heritage Plaque to mark the Swiss meeting's 45-year history.

— WebWireID290966 —