Hurkacz To Donate €100 Per Wimbledon Ace To Ukrainians In Need

Hubert Hurkacz announced on social media Sunday that he will donate €100 for every ace he hits throughout The Championships at Wimbledon to Ukrainians in need.
"I'd like to announce that starting tomorrow I am pledging to donate 100 euros for every ace I hit at Wimbledon to help support the people of Ukraine. Hope my serve works well! #acesforaid"
The Polish star is third on the ATP Tour in aces this season with 452 in 39 matches for an average of more than 11 aces per match. One year ago, Hurkacz advanced to the semi-finals at Wimbledon, hitting 54 aces in his six matches.
The 25-year-old is the seventh seed and will begin his tournament on Monday against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Hurkacz arrives in good form, having lifted his first ATP 500 trophy at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.
— WebWireID290965 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.