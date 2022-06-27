Summer 2023 Men's Show

“Granville and Sussex have a similar climate; the weather, the light and the garden tie one place to the other. For both Christian Dior and Duncan Grant, their homes, their gardens, and their private environments were so important for their creativity. It was these meaningful, private spheres that were translated into their work and became public. Here, we are mixing the utilitarian, natural and gardening elements with stylised, luxurious, New Look facets and Duncan Grant artworks in the collection – the private and the public together. There is an idea of the passage of time, the changing weather and light of the seasons, as well as continuity, artistic communities and the legacy of the house of Dior.” Kim Jones

Conceived as a continuation of the conversation that started for winter, of looking at Christian Dior in this 75th anniversary year of the House, here the collection is once more made glorious summer by Kim Jones, the Artistic Director of men's collections. We travel in space and time from Paris to the countryside, to Normandy and Granville – Dior's birthplace and the home of his legendary garden – as well as to Sussex and Charleston, the country residence of the Bloomsbury Group artist Duncan Grant. Once again, personal histories intertwine through the collection, linking the past with the present and the future of the House; from past creative milieus to their influence on present ones.

The changing light and the mutability of the natural environment are reflected in the colour palette of the collection, from the gradation of Dior grays, pinks and pastels, to the utilitarian gardening, walking and fishing, greens and blues. All are employed with a certain well-bred rebellion; an insouciance in clothes and accessories, at once extravagant and practical, formal and informal, that betray a stratification of history but evoke an effortless contemporary existence. Reclaimed cashmere, double-breasted tailored coats are teamed with tailored shorts in thirties fabrications – with built-in turned-down waistbands – and walking shoes. The new Bar jackets continue, made in semi-transparent silk organza, to reveal the strict, traditional masculine construction of the garments underneath; sweeping cotton duster coats are casually slung over tech reflective gilets; Duncan Grant's Lily Pond Screen (c.1913) punctuates reflective tech fabric and traditional needlepoint; the Dior cannage continues to be used as utilitarian quilting for coats; while Duncan Grant's sketches are translated as complex yet easeful hand knits.

Smart insouciance together with elegant practicality also produces effortless, everyday luxe in bags and footwear in the collection, belying the complexity of the design process behind both. The atelier together with Mystery Ranch – a technical, outdoor brand, revered for its work with the rescue services – produces new, practical, compartmentalised Saddle bags, rucksacks and belt bags for the collection. The rucksacks, which can be worn with suits, are equipped with detachable waterproof covers and hoods. Embroidered overshoes are paired with Dior Carlo Derbies. The new cannage sandals are made in one piece from recycled rubber, while the boots are crafted by assembling two interconnected parts. Each is a feat of technical engineering not usually achieved at a fashion house. Stephen Jones' inimitable millinery also features high-tech construction with 3D printed 'pergola' gardening hats layered over baseball caps. The design is one based on the straw gardening hat Duncan Grant wore throughout his life to paint in, combined with the trellis-work of the pergola in Monsieur Dior's garden.

From Granville to Charleston

A bucolic tribute to the landscapes that inspired Christian Dior and Duncan Grant, the show's decor creates an exciting dialogue between the two creators' worlds and Kim Jones' inventiveness.

Discover

Nature meets coutureGardening, hiking, fishing: whether formal or informal, the looks of the Dior Summer 2023 men's collection combine elegance and levity in the spirit of sportswear to celebrate nature. The colors – from Dior grays to pinks and pastel shades from greens to blues, bring nature's luminous, lush gradients to life. Bold tailoring is reinvented through delicate shorts and Bermudas, or completed with a detachable tonal lapel revisiting iconic suit sleeves. The emblematic men's Bar jacket comes in a sheer silk organza version that reveals its virtuoso construction down the path of the thread. Coats continue this bucolic odyssey, completing the show's silhouettes with equal parts functionality and refinement, as with the large trench coats casually layered over reflective vests. Duncan Grant's 1913 Lily Pond Screen adorns technical fabrics as well as traditional embroidery, while the British painter's sketches were reproduced in precious handmade knits. The resolutely contemporary look underlines the immutable yet ever-evolving bond between fashion and art.

For the Dior Summer 2023 men's collection, the House's timeless emblems are transformed into objects of desire that offer manifold functionalities. Inspired by outdoor activities, rucksacks, belt bags and bags such as the iconic Saddle were (re)imagined in collaboration with Mystery Ranch with added detachable waterproof covers and hoods. Hybrid, casual footwear punctuates the looks with bold details: boots fold down to reveal socks, while Dior Carlo derbies come with embroidered overshoes. Through intricate technical savoir-faire, the new cannage sandals are made from one piece of recycled rubber. Dior's milliner Stephen Jones brings final touches that also display high-tech construction: the gardening hats revisit the one Duncan Grant wore while painting, along with the emblematic Dior cannage, which evokes the trellis of the pergola in Monsieur Dior's garden. The exceptional pieces are worn as overlays, paired with baseball caps. These new essentials infuse the silhouette with an irresistibly laid-back allure.

