Canterbury unveils new 'Made Stronger' Ireland Rugby Home Jersey

Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, has revealed the new Ireland Rugby Home jersey that will be worn throughout the 2022/23 season, plus a range of training wear for all fans of the game.

The Men's and Women's team replica jerseys are available on the IRFU's Official Sports Retail Partner Intersports Elverys, in store and via Elverys.ie, and on Canterbury.com.

The design of this year's kit heroes the strength and unity of Irish players, fans and supporters against tough competitors, as both the Men's and Women's teams prepare for key test matches this summer. Featuring Canterbury's strongest ever neckline and a subtle hoop pattern, the jersey is reminiscent of the kit worn by the first ever Irish test rugby team who took to the field against England in February 1875.

Deep Mint is used as a bright, energising new shade of green across both the Men's and Women's jerseys. With an eye on the environment, they're both made from part-recycled fabric.

The newly designed jersey will be worn proudly for the first time by the men's team in their midweek game against the Maori All Blacks on 29th June, before it's worn for their first test against the All Blacks in Eden Park on 2nd July.

Irish supporters can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their heroes in Canterbury's Ireland Home Pro Fit jersey, an Official replica of the Test Jersey, as well as items from the new pro-performance training and supporter range.

Simon Rowe, Head of Global Sports Marketing at Pentland Brands, says: “This kit marks our ninth year of partnership with the IRFU, and we'll be with the Irish fans cheering on the teams in Japan and New Zealand as they look to show the world that Ireland is 'Made Stronger'”.

IRFU Chief Commercial Officer Padraig Power said: “We are really looking forward to seeing our men's and women's teams wearing the jersey with pride over the coming months. The IRFU are hugely grateful to Canterbury for their long-standing support of the IRFU and Irish Rugby. In our view Canterbury make the world's best rugby kit and we are sure that Irish fans will really enjoy wearing the new range and showing their support for all our Teams at home and abroad.”

Philip Staunton, Head Buyer – Team Sports, Intersport Elverys, says: “We pride ourselves on being the local sports store in communities across Ireland. Being the appointed destination where a young supporter picks up their first Irish Rugby jersey is a responsibility Intersport Elverys doesn't take lightly. The exciting tours this summer will hopefully inspire more kids to dream of wearing the Irish jersey one day.”

The new Ireland Rugby range is available from Elverys.ie, in store and on Canterbury.com. The Canterbury Ireland Alternate Rugby jersey, as well as a further selection of supporter and training wear, will be released later in the year.

— WebWireID290958 —