Everygame Casino's New Sweet 16 Blast! Features New Cascading Wins

June 27, 2022 (Press Release) – Sweet 16 Blast!, a delicious new game from Realtime Gaming, is now available at Everygame Casino. Until July 31st, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Sweet 16 Blast! is a mouth-watering new game with Cascading Wins, free games with multipliers, Bonus Bets and a Buy feature.
This is RTG's first “Cascading Wins” game. After a winning combination is paid out, its symbols drop off the screen and new symbols cascade into their place. If the new symbols create another winning combination then another win is paid.
Four Heart Scatters trigger 10 free spins. During free spins, 2X to 100X Multiplier symbols may appear. These stay in place for the next free spin. When the free spins end, the total win from the cascading sequence is multiplied by the total of all Multiplier symbols on the grid.
The Buy Feature gives an opportunity to purchase Free Games rather than wait for Scatters to trigger them. The cost is 100X the bet.
Using the Bonus Bet feature, players can increase the odds of triggering Free Games by adding more Scatter symbols to each reel. When this feature is active, the bet is increased by 25X.
Players qualify for a generous Introductory Bonus by depositing as little as $20.
SWEET 16 BLAST! INTRODUCTORY BONUS
150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Sweet 16 Blast!
Min. deposit just $20
Code: SWEETBLAST150
Available until July 31, 2022
Everygame Casino already has hundreds of real money online casino games and adds new titles every month. Earlier this month it introduced Meerkat Misfits with four rebel meerkats and a four stage free spins feature. The glittering Gem Strike is coming soon.
