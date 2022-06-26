We release the fourth series of the BFC Fashion Forum podcast!

Listen to the first episode here.

We launch the a fourth series of our podcast, Fashion Forum. Episode one features model, actor and musician Shaun Ross talking to fellow model and activist, Aaron Rose Philip, and co-founder of inclusive talent agency Zebedee, Laura Winson, about the importance of disability representation on screen and behind the scenes.

The fourth series of Fashion Forum will feature 10-episodes and run until Autumn 2022. Further guests appearing on the of the podcast this season include Aditi Mayer, Colleen Atwood, Foday Dumbuya, and Raisa Flowers with many more exciting names to come.

The Fashion Forum podcast aligns with the mission of the Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF), helping the British fashion industry lead in the goal to be more resilient and circular through global collaboration and local action. Centred around the three Pillars of the IPF, Environment, People and Community & Craftsmanship, each episode welcomes a new host and a broad range of voices, sharing personal experiences as well as discussing the biggest issues in fashion today relating to areas such as positive change, diversity, sustainability, education, culture, and technology. This season will launch ahead of The Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF) Forum taking place on the 30th June 2022; an event aimed to engage directly with fashion businesses to encourage business decisions that create positive change.

The Fashion Forum Podcast launched in June 2020 and has featured over 70 guests to date. Hosts and guests include Stella McCartney. Tommy Hilfiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Campbell Addy, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Charles Jeffrey and many more.

The podcast is produced by Unpretty Productions the team behind the Unpretty Podcast and available to listen to on londonfashionweek.co.uk, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

