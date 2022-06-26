Burberry Celebrates Pride

For Pride this year, Burberry and media partner Dazed are teaming up to host a three-day celebration of creativity and community in London.

Burberry and Dazed will stage a takeover of a building on Whitby Street in the UK capital, where they will welcome members of the public to workshops, panels and performances by some of London's brightest creative talent.

The programme of events includes a talk by PRIM, a platform that promotes literature from underrepresented voices across the Black LGBTQ+ community; a movement therapy workshop from trans+ talent agency WIMP that teaches participants how to move with confidence; and mentorship sessions with Burberry and Dazed teams offering advice on working in the creative industry.

To mark the celebration, Burberry and Dazed have commissioned a large-scale mural by interdisciplinary artist Jota Mombaça and an original poem authored by performance poet, trans visibility campaigner and model Kai-Isaiah Jamal. The mural and poem, which will be displayed on the side of the building on Whitby Street, explore community, transformation and the interconnectedness of individuals coming together.

As part of this, Burberry will make donations to charities selected by Kai and Jota which support LGBTQ+ communities.

The donations sit alongside Burberry's continuing support for longstanding charity partners Stonewall and Albert Kennedy Trust (akt) which provide a range of tools and resources for young people.

Funding to Stonewall has helped develop its Digital Role Models programme, enabling young people in secondary schools and colleges to benefit from the perspectives of speakers from the LGBTQ+ community. Our donation to akt will go directly to emergency funding for young people impacted by the cost of living crisis, providing crucial assistance such as alleviating fuel poverty and rent insecurity.

Geoffrey Williams, VP of DE&I, Burberry: 'We believe diversity fuels creativity. During Pride Month and beyond, we are committed to continued support for the LGBTQ+ community and our long-standing charity partners Stonewall and akt, as well as celebrating the power of creativity through our partnership with Dazed. The work these charities are doing is crucial to helping LGBTQ+ young people across the UK secure vital resources for a better future.'

Liz Ward, Director of Programmes, Stonewall: 'Young LGBTQ+ people need to see themselves reflected in the teaching they receive so that they can feel safe, seen and heard at school and college. It's important for all of us to learn about the value of diversity. That's why we're delighted to partner with Burberry to produce School Role Model videos for secondary schools and colleges: real LGBTQ+ people sharing their stories and reflecting on their experiences growing up. These videos, available in full to Stonewall School and College Champion members, will help LGBTQ+ young people imagine happy, fulfilled futures for themselves, and deepen understanding amongst their allies.'

Kacion Meyers, Editorial Director, Dazed: 'It's not long until we open the doors of the Whitby Street Takeover with Burberry for an extended weekend of celebrations. We' re welcoming the public to take part in a programme bursting with creativity with music, talks, exhibits, screenings, workshops, a library and more hosted by some of London's brightest new wave talent. Together with Burberry we have been able to harness the spirit of London to present something really special and unexpected – we hope that everyone who has signed up to take part will leave with meaningful memories, new ideas and friends that live on beyond the experience.'

Carrie Reiners, Deputy CEO, akt: 'We are delighted to have the continued and generous support of Burberry again this year. This long-running partnership has allowed akt to expand and innovate our services, ensuring that we can provide safe accommodation and support to young LGBTQ+ people no matter where they are located or when they need us. We are pleased to launch a new fund to support young LGBTQ+ people impacted by the current cost of living crisis who are at risk of returning to a period of homelessness. This preventative service will help to ensure safety and independence for many LGBTQ+ young people across the country.'

FULL POETRY PIECE BY KAI ISAIAH JAMAL

Historically the Burberry check stayed tucked inside a trench. Symbolically walked its way into the runway. Represents what happens when the inside is taken out. When the narrative is flipped about and a new crowd traces their fingers along a red line. In time, the unseen becomes the spoken about, here in London Town where 'the premium' is interchangeable with 'the people' and the future fashion is fabulous but feasible. A haus cannot be built if the gate is not reachable, the ethos unreadable. A birch check cannot be made without various elements intersecting, community is another word for connecting. And how respecting tradition is sometimes about changing it. And how reflecting a collective is sometimes about renaming it. And how freedom is about reclaiming it, running to the rooftop with your love and exclaiming it. produce and protect. reimagine and redirect. and how one line running through another is a symbol of love. I'm sure. I've checked.

