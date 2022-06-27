Juicy Stakes Casino End-of-the-Month Bonuses Include 75 No Deposit Free Spins

Juicy Stakes Casino offers bonuses like a final no deposit bonus and free spins on a brand-new game. June 27 to July 3rd, everyone that claims free spins bonuses for the new Gemini Joker, Alkemor's Elements, and Stacked is eligible for 75 free spins on Tower of Fortuna no further deposit required. All of these games are under the Betsoft tab in the casino.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Gemini Joker features two eccentric trickster jokers. Both Jokers are wild. The Golden Joker is a Multiplier Wild, potentially increasing wins up to 32X. When a full reel of identical symbols appears on the first two reels with no winning paylines, they hold for a free re-spin on the other reels
Alkemor's Elements is played in rounds of ten. A wise wizard guides players through each round as they collect Elemental Wild symbols: Fire, Water, Air and Earth.
In Stacked, a vaudevillian Magician can cast spells on random symbols, tripling their payout. Mystery Box Wild symbols trigger free spins with up to 5X multiplier, 20X instant wins, and stacks of Wilds.
Tower of Fortuna is a three-reel slot with new “climbing mechanics”. A no win spin allows players to ascend to the next level in the Tower. At each new level, the win multiplier increases -- up to 16X at the top of the tower.
MONTH END BONUSES
Available June 27 – July 3, 2022 only
30 Free Spins on Alkemor's Elements
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: ELEMENT30
40 Free Spins on Gemini Joker
Min. deposit $35
Coupon code: TWIN40
50 Free Spins on Stacked
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: CARDS50
75 Free Spins on Tower of Fortuna
FREE after redeeming all codes
Juicy Stakes Casino offers hundreds of real money online casino games and hosts busy online poker tables popular with players all over the world.
