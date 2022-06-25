Gary Brackett's New Book, "30 Days to Diversity," will be Free to Download June 27th

The humanization of diversity and inclusion is a tough topic, but it's important. This 30-day guide will help you get started by asking yourself some questions that may be on your mind when it comes to this complex issue like “What does humanizing really mean?” or even more challengingly “Who are we without our differences?”. You'll also learn how practicing empathy can go hand in glove with valuing someone else's perspective so they feel seen as an individual rather than just another member within groups whose membership has been reduced down over time through natural selection processes which sometimes includes violence against those individuals who don't fit into society expectations anymore.

The book will be free to download on Amazon starting June 27th for 5 days only. Get your copy here: “30 Days to Diversity” Book.

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release or to schedule Gary for your event, contact us at info30daystodiversity@gmail.com or visit the website at 30daystodiversity.com. Gary Brackett is also a business coach and a keynote speaker and can be reached at https://garybrackett.com/.

Here's what some of the reviewers have said:

"As a school administrator, school districts across the United States are addressing issues of equity and diversity. These issues are framed by accusations of teaching CRT and victimizing our youth. There are also issues of continued racism and bigotry that must be accessed and discussed. Gary Brackett's new book, “30 Days to Diversity” provides a starting point for schools and businesses to address these issues head on. As always, it begins with ourselves and then it moves to how we can best understand the views of others. As Atticus Finch says in “To Kill a Mockingbird “ by Harper Lee, one must first walk in someone else's shoes to truly understand them to paraphrase. Mr. Brackett's book is the first step to learning how to walk in someone else's shoes. I highly recommend this book!"-Dr. Jeff Hendrix

Captain of a NFL Superbowl, leader of 400 in his restaurants, and now author; Brackett has always been a leader in one form or another. His experience has taught him the importance of leading with compassion and by respecting everyone's perspective. These values are evident in his latest book “30 Days to Diversity.” In the book, Brackett humanizes the discussion of diversity and inclusion and provides solutions-focused advice on how to make tangible changes. His hope is that readers will come away from the book prepared to have compassionate conversations that can bring about real change. With his real life experiences, hundreds of conversations, and dozens of speeches under his belt, Brackett is certainly qualified to write on this topic. We should all take advantage of his wisdom and learn how to become more inclusive leaders in our own organizations and in our everyday lives.

— WebWireID290821 —