Delicious New Sweet 16 Blast! is Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

Realtime Gaming's new Sweet 16 Blast! is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino on June 29th. This mouth-watering new game has Cascading wins, free games with multipliers, Bonus Bets and a Buy feature.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Until August 29th, all active players will get 35 free spins. There will also be a deposit bonus that includes another 44 free spins.
RTG's first Cascading Wins game, Sweet 16 Blast! is a delectable new candy-themed game. Its new Cascading Wins feature gives chances for multiple wins on every spin. After a winning combination, the winning symbols disappear and new symbols cascade into their place. The new symbols can lead to another winning combination and another payout.
The Scatter in this game is a candy Heart. Four Hearts trigger 10 free spins with special Multiplier symbols. These can be from 2X to 100X and they stick until the end of the free spins. Then, the initial bet is multiplied by the total of all the Multiplier symbols.
Players can wait for Scatters to trigger free spins, or they can buy them using the new Buy Feature. Alternatively, they can use the new Bonus Bet feature to increase the number of Scatters on the reels. (Bets are increased by 25X when this feature is active.)
SWEET 16 BLAST!: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS
Available June 29 – August 29, 2022
40 Free Spins on Sweet 16 Blast!
Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days
Coupon code: SWEETBLAST
Players can win up to $180 during free spins.
150% Deposit Bonus -- up to $1500
Includes 35 free spins on Sweet 16 Blast!
Bonus code: SWEET16BLAST
Min. deposit $45. Playthrough: 30X.
Introductory free spins on Meerkat Misfits, which launched earlier this month, are also still available.
MEERKAT MISFITS: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS
Available until August 15, 2022
44 Free Spins on Meerkat Misfits
Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days
Coupon code: MISFITS
Players can win up to $180 during free spins.
— WebWireID290654 —
