Air France wins awards at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg

First place for children's and babies' comfort kits

Since February 2022, in all Air France long-haul cabins, young travellers aged 3 to 11 have been given a pretty "sorter" flight pouch in two colours: blue and light grey. With a postcard to colour in, a box of crayons, an activity book and a card game, this pouch contains a multitude of surprises to keep them entertained during their trip. This sorter is also perfect for storing your passport, drawings and souvenirs collected during your trip. In keeping with Air France's eco-friendly approach, this pouch has been designed in FSC (sustainably managed forests) cardboard and comes unwrapped.

In addition, to ensure optimum well-being for families travelling with a baby (aged 0 to 2), Air France also offers a recyclable cardboard box in the long-haul La Première, Business and Premium Economy cabins containing a rabbit cuddly toy, Castéra certified organic thermal water and a honeycomb cotton pouch. Economy cabin customers also receive a recyclable cardboard box containing the rabbit cuddly toy.

Third place for the best cabin concept 2022

Unveiled in September 2021, the Airbus A220-300, the new generation aircraft dedicated to Air France's short- and medium-haul network, has 148 seats in a 3-2 configuration enabling 80% of customers to enjoy a window or aisle seat. The seat is the widest on the market for a single-aisle aircraft. It is leather upholstered and features ergonomic seat foams for added comfort, with a reclining seat and adjustable headrest. It has symmetrical stitching and an embroidered grey thread martingale, evoking the idea of padded upholstery, synonymous with comfort. The accent, the company's trademark symbol, is featured on the front and back walls of the aircraft. It is also embroidered on each seat, anchoring the cabin in the company's universe. A large one-piece tray table, cup holder, seat pocket, individual USB A and C sockets and a tablet or smartphone holder integrated into the backrest complete the package.

The cabin, the most spacious and brightest in its category, is decorated in Air France's signature colours: shades of blue, a strong presence of white providing light and contrast, and touches of red embodying the airline's excellence and know-how. The carpet on the floor revisits the traditional ornamental herringbone pattern, symbolising the emblematic Parisian Haussmann apartments. It also plays a strong role in terms of signage by welcoming customers and providing perspective. Large panoramic windows provide natural light throughout the journey. From boarding to landing, 8 lighting moods dedicated to the aircraft boost the boarding and disembarkation phases as well as softening the lighting, favouring a tranquil atmosphere on board. The spacious baggage compartments make it easy to store hand luggage. The particularly wide central aisle makes it easy for passengers to move around.

*The OnBoard Hospitality Awards are judged by a panel of experts from the airline industry, as well as by the online voting of the website's readers, who are also from the travel industry.

— WebWireID290890 —