Tuck Into Ripple Effect: 'Frequency Sunday Dinner: Bay to LA'

Last year, Spotify unveiled Frequency, a global initiative and holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture, and community both on and off our platform. Since then, Frequency has expanded from a series of playlists and new content to incorporate cultural partnerships, an ambassador program, and even the Free Studio, all in an effort to further connect the Black community to upcoming and established Black creators.

A key Frequency playlist series is Ripple Effect. This playlist spotlights local Black music cultures with a focus on new and emerging artists throughout six regions: DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia), Bay to LA, Texas, New England, the Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest. Each is curated by a local tastemaker knowledgeable on what's hot and who's next in their area. Last year, Frequency landed in the DMV to celebrate local artists through a dinner with Ari Lennox, Pusha T, local go-go artist Big G, and Rico Nasty.

The five area artists came together over a locally sourced meal and held a conversation around the contributions their hometowns have made to their music, as well as the impact their music has had on their hometowns and the world.

“It's often hard for me to describe to an out-of-towner how embedded we are in whatever the game is,” says Guapdad 4000. “That sh– is just so in my blood. It's there. That's how we live.”

To celebrate the film in true Ripple Effect style, this past Sunday on Juneteenth, Frequency partnered with Oakland producer Drew Banga on his monthly event series, Sunday Service. Together, we honored the Bay's hometown heroes and up-and-coming legends with performances from Guap and Rex Life Rajj and appearances from other notable guests and influencers. “Working with Frequency & Spotify was so much fun,” said Drew. “it was great to be able to do something different in The Bay, showing off the cool side of the Bay Area, and giving people a experience and not just a regular party.”

Photo credit: Adrian Houston

“The legacy that California artists should leave is just authenticity, individuality, honesty in their art,” says Victoria Monét. “We all have so many different ideas. We're cut from the same cloth. I feel like if you just take a second to listen to each individual artist, you'll hear so many different nuances. There's a lot of smart, you know, superstars, that could be made right from this soil.”

Can't get enough Ripple Effect? Check out the California Music breaking waves on Bay to LA.

This Black Music Month, Frequency headed to California to celebrate local creators and amplify the music and culture of the Bay Area down to South LA with artists Joyce Wrice, Guapdad 4000, Hit-Boy, Victoria Monét, Vince Staples, and Duckwrth. Keenan MacWilliam directed the second video in the series, “Frequency Sunday Dinner: Bay to LA.”

— WebWireID290894 —