AkzoNobel adds new capacity for water-based texture paints in China

The site is one of four water-based decorative paints plants in China and among the company's largest globally. The new 2,500 square meter facility will produce Dulux products for various markets, such as interior decoration, architecture and leisure.
“As AkzoNobel's largest single country market, China has huge potential,” says Mark Kwok, AkzoNobel's President of China/North Asia and Business Director for Decorative Paints China/North Asia. “The new production line will help to enhance our leading position in paints and coatings in China by expanding new markets and further driving us our towards our Grow & Deliver strategic ambitions.”
The coatings industry in China is expected to continue expanding, largely driven by the country's increasing focus on energy conservation and emission reduction. The production of low VOC, water-based paints will therefore need to keep expanding to meet the demand.
“Our new production line will not only enable us to better meet market demand, but also help to optimize our supply chain so we can serve customers more efficiently and effectively,” adds Fred Moreux, AkzoNobel's Asia Manufacturing Director. “It's also a great example of our People. Planet. Paint. approach to pioneering more sustainable products, optimizing resources and improving productivity.”
Nearly €7.5 million has been invested in the Songjiang since the start of 2021. The new production line features an advanced system which lowers VOC emissions. Other recent projects include introducing new solar energy systems and a more automated high-speed filling line.
###
About AkzoNobel
We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.
— WebWireID290911 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.