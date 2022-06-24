AkzoNobel adds new capacity for water-based texture paints in China

The site is one of four water-based decorative paints plants in China and among the company's largest globally. The new 2,500 square meter facility will produce Dulux products for various markets, such as interior decoration, architecture and leisure.

“As AkzoNobel's largest single country market, China has huge potential,” says Mark Kwok, AkzoNobel's President of China/North Asia and Business Director for Decorative Paints China/North Asia. “The new production line will help to enhance our leading position in paints and coatings in China by expanding new markets and further driving us our towards our Grow & Deliver strategic ambitions.”

The coatings industry in China is expected to continue expanding, largely driven by the country's increasing focus on energy conservation and emission reduction. The production of low VOC, water-based paints will therefore need to keep expanding to meet the demand.

“Our new production line will not only enable us to better meet market demand, but also help to optimize our supply chain so we can serve customers more efficiently and effectively,” adds Fred Moreux, AkzoNobel's Asia Manufacturing Director. “It's also a great example of our People. Planet. Paint. approach to pioneering more sustainable products, optimizing resources and improving productivity.”

Nearly €7.5 million has been invested in the Songjiang since the start of 2021. The new production line features an advanced system which lowers VOC emissions. Other recent projects include introducing new solar energy systems and a more automated high-speed filling line.

