DSP Investment Managers Adopts Bloomberg's PORT Enterprise Solution to Streamline its Portfolio Management Workflow

DSP Investment Managers (“DSP”), one of India's leading asset management companies, has adopted PORT Enterprise, to streamline its portfolio management workflow needs. Bloomberg's advanced portfolio and risk analytics solution provides DSP's portfolio managers with market-leading risk and attribution models, detailed portfolio analytics and reporting functionality.

DSP has already adopted Bloomberg's Asset and Investment Manager (AIM) as their order management system and adopting Bloomberg's PORT Enterprise will enable seamless connectivity between its front, middle and back-office teams including research, order entry, compliance management, execution, post-trade as well as performance management and attribution analysis.

Ashish Bajaj, Chief Technology Officer at DSP Investment Managers, said “At DSP, we are constantly looking to innovate and incorporate global best practices in everything that we do. Bloomberg's PORT Enterprise enables us to track portfolio risk and performance and visualize holdings selecting different criteria. Bloomberg as a strategic technology partner has been instrumental in our digitization journey.

Rajiv Mirwani, Regional Head of South Asia at Bloomberg, said “We are pleased to work with DSP as a strategic technology partner. Bloomberg's comprehensive suite of Buy-Side solutions support our clients across the entire investment process, through a range of advanced and integrated tools to increase efficiency and better serve their customers.”

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle, from decision support and order management, to portfolio management and post-trade services, for some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and hedge funds. Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management system (OMS), is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $17 trillion in assets. PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that delivers advanced risk and return attribution models. PORT has 47,000 active users across 15,000 client firms globally. Bloomberg's post-trade offering streamlines post-trade workflows and reduce operational risk through reconciliation, straight-through processing (STP), settlement exceptions and collateral management solutions. About DSP Investment Advisors (India):

About DSP Investment Managers

DSP Investment Managers has an over 25-year track record of investment excellence. Today, we have the honour of managing money for over 35 lakh investors from all walks of life: hard-working salaried individuals, high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, small and mid-sized business owners, large private & public corporations, trusts and foreign institutions. We take great pride in knowing that we play a key role in the creation of wealth for all our investors and will always continue to be an organization with a purpose – it is our responsibility to make a real difference to the lives of our investors.

DSP Investment Managers is backed by the 150+ year old DSP Group. Over the past one and a half centuries, the family behind the Group has been very influential in the growth and professionalization of capital markets and money management business in India. DSP Group is currently headed by Mr. Hemendra Kothari.

Our investors' interests will always remain at the core of our business, and we will continue to maintain a relentless focus on doing what's best for them, as they #InvestForGood.

Visit us on dspim.com for more

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company

— WebWireID290909 —