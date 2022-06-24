Changes on the Executive Board of Wacker Chemie's Pension Fund

Leadership of the Pensionskasse der Wacker Chemie VVaG pension fund is about to change. Effective July 1, 2022, Götz Neumann, 63, chairman of the pension fund's Executive Board, and Daniela Böning, 60, member of the pension fund's Executive Board, will retire. They will be succeeded by Frank Reinhardt, 53, and Eva Appel, 49, who will take over at the same time as chairman and member of the Executive Board respectively.
During today's general meeting, Christian Hartel, chairman of the WACKER pension fund's Supervisory Board, thanked both departing Executive Board members for their dedication and successful work: “Both Daniela Böning and Götz Neumann can look back on a long and successful career within the WACKER Group. Daniela has been a member of the pension fund's Executive Board since 2011 and Götz since 2016. Particularly in the last few difficult years, they have both shown great commitment in expertly steering our pension fund through choppy waters.”
He wished both new Executive Board members well in their roles and emphasized: “Both bring profound experience to their new roles in financial matters and from human resources, as well as labor and employment law.”Frank Reinhardt
After a professional training in banking, Frank Reinhardt studied business administration at Munich's Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) and worked in various roles at Deutsche Bank from 1990. He joined the WACKER Group in 2004, becoming part of the former subsidiary Siltronic. Over the next few years, he held various management positions in finance and controlling before taking over as head of WACKER's Corporate Finance and Insurance department in 2014.Eva Appel
After studying law at the Universities of Passau, Augsburg and Turin, Eva Appel worked from 2002 in law firms and companies before joining Wacker Chemie AG in 2004. She held various management positions in the company's human resources management, most recently as a legal advisor in the Executives & Board Services department, where she was concerned, among other things, with the development of executives, setting up respective development programs.About the Pensionskasse der Wacker Chemie VVaG Pension Fund
With more than 18,100 people insured, total assets of around €2.7 billion and market-value assets of over €3 billion, the Pensionskasse der Wacker Chemie VVaG pension fund is one of the leading company pension plans in Germany. Today, a total of 17 member companies contribute to the WACKER pension fund, which was founded in 1928.
-----
WACKER is a technological leader in the chemical industry and manufactures products for all key global industries. It is active in the silicone, polymer, life sciences and polysilicon markets.
— WebWireID290914 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.