Extensively Published Author Angela Deese Presents the 20th book in her Resume that Will Restore the Reader's Identity as Children of God

Dementia is a term used for diseases that affect the cognitive functions of the brain. The most common symptoms of dementia are memory loss, poor judgment, confusion, difficulty speaking, understanding, expressing thoughts, reading and writing, wandering and getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, and many more.
Angela's mother has dementia. One night, while visiting her mom, Angela was awoken from sleep by a knock on her door. When she opened the door, it was her mother. She asked: “Are you my daughter?” Angela knew right away that God was commissioning her to write another book.
“Are You My Daughter?” is a milestone book for Angela. It is the twentieth book in her extensive career as an author. The book offers reconciliation to readers who are losing their identity. She encourages everyone to continue fighting the good fight of faith and never let go of the birthright we have acquired through Jesus Christ. She presents narratives coupled with verses that practically sum up every experience she recounts in the book. Her recollections remind us that our innate tendencies to fail do not disqualify us from being sons and daughters of God. The journal section allows an interactive experience for readers. They can write down their thoughts and how they relate to the narrative. Angela also enforces the essentiality of continuously loving our parents, especially when they go through life-altering diseases.
The book and its multifaceted message will sure tug at any reader's heart.
Buy the book at: https://angeladeese-books.com/product/are-you-my-daughter-paperback/
“Are You My Daughter?”
Author: Angela Deese
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: June 2022
Book Genre: Memoir, Christian Book
About the Author:
Angela Deese is a Christian author that will inspire you in your own walk with Jesus Christ. She has an honest approach and is fully transparent in her writing. She believes that if you fully expose the lies of Satan that you will gain the freedom in your own walk with Christ.
She will captivate you with the stories that you can relate to personally in your own life. She brings her real life into the stories that bring faith and truth to the reader.
Angela is a mother of three grown children and eight grandchildren. She lives in Georgia with her family close by. She began writing as the Lord began to heal her from the bondage of past hurts that occurred in her life.
Angela has a way of bringing scripture to life and allowing it to heal the broken hearted. She never wants anyone to feel alone in their journey.
Angela is an author of twenty-five books in which fourteen are now published. You will love Angela's style of writing as you will relate your own life to her journey.
As a mother and grandmother, you will find out how Angela has handled trials and tribulations in her books.
— WebWireID290922 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.