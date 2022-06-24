Book of Othello Bach Gears Up for 2022's ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition

The inspiring memoir “Cry Into the Wind: A True Story” written by Othello Bach is all set and ready for exhibition by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.
A riveting tale of victory over unimaginable tragedy, Cry into the Wind is also an encouraging guide for people who are fighting to overcome the ravages of abuse. Othello Bach endured abject poverty, the death of her mother in a home fire, the isolation of living in an orphanage, where she had been separated from her sister, and a great deal more, yet none of these things were able to destroy her willpower or her will.
Strong Author Othello Bach didn't learn to read until the eighth grade, but at age 27, she sold her first book to Avon Books. She has written 17 books that have been published, and Joel Grey, Tammy Grimes, and Sandy Duncan have recorded 35 of her songs.
“Cry into the Wind is a page-turner from beginning to end. It is a compelling story of survival and an inspiring testament to the strength of the human spirit and raw determination” -- Dave Pelzer, author of “A Child Called It.”
Want to experience this good read? Get a copy of Othello Bach's “Cry Into the Wind: A True Story” now! It is available on Amazon. Also, visit the upcoming 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition.
“Cry Into the Wind: A True Story”
Author | Othello Bach
Genre | Autobiography/Memoir
Publisher | CreateSpace Publishing
Published date | January 2, 2016
Book Retail Price| $15.95
Author
Othello is a best-selling multi-genre author of numerous books which range in scope and variety from suspense novels to children's books to non-fiction “How-to” books. Her memoir “Cry into the Wind” chronicles an abusive childhood, including 11 years in an orphanage.
Although a non-reader until the eighth grade, she wrote and sold her first novel to Avon Books when she was 22. Othello often composes music and lyrics to accompany her children's stories, and celebrities Joel Grey, Tammy Grimes, and Sandy Duncan have recorded her books and songs. She is a motivational speaker who loves to share “the tools” that helped her overcome an abusive past.
