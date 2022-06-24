STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town to Launch for PlayStation 4 on July 26 in Both Physical and Digital Versions

XSEED Games today announced that STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town will release on the PlayStation®4 on July 26 in both physical and digital versions for $39.99. The physical edition can be preordered now on the XSEED Games Store and at participating retailers, while the digital version will be available at launch with a 10% discount for the first week. The DLC Expansion Pass, which takes players to new areas beyond Olive Town, reintroduces old friends from past entries in the series, and offers impressive new outfits, will be available digitally as a separate purchase for $14.99.

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town offers a cozy life/sim experience with the series' signature charm, taking players to the charming seaside burg of Olive Town on a quest to revitalize their grandfather's dilapidated farm. An untamed wilderness awaits that can be customized down to the very tile, and further exploration yields fantastical lands – Earth Sprites lead the way to gardens where the seasons never change, an island in the sky, or even the inside of a volcano! The nearby port town offers delights for hardworking farmers with festivals, charming shops, and the promise of new friendship that may turn into romance. STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town also offers such fresh features as: quests to revitalize and expand the town, fantastical transportation options such as a motorcycle or a wolf, a first-person photography mode, and so much more!

Watch the STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town PS4 Release Date Trailer below.

The DLC Expansion Pass features the “Animal Attire,” “School Uniforms,” and “Yukata Set” outfit packs, the “Olive Town Mystery Files” and “The Legendary Sprite Dance” sub-scenarios, and the “Windswept Falls,” “Terracotta Oasis,” and “Twilight Isle” Expansion Packs – all three of which include two additional marriage candidates from past games in the STORY OF SEASONS series. Three additional costume sets inspired by previous STORY OF SEASONS entries (“Pete and Claire's Overalls,” “Yuto and Naomi's Hoodies,” and “Henry and Holly's Western Attire”) will also be included with all Expansion Pass purchases.

Find out more about the entire STORY OF SEASONS series on http://www.storyofseasons.com.

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town will launch for PlayStation®4on July 26 in North America and will be available for $39.99 digitally on the PlayStation®Store with a 10% launch week discount and physically at the XSEED Games Store. The game is currently available on the Nintendo Switch™ system and PC via Steam. The title has been rated “E for Everyone” on all platforms by the ESRB.

VIDEO: STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town - PlayStation 4 Release Date Trailer

— WebWireID290930 —