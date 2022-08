Casting Begins for 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' — and Anyone Can Take Part

Auditions have begun for the Colombian series One Hundred Years of Solitude, an adaptation of the iconic book of the same name written by Gabriel García Márquez. The casting process will be done in two ways, taking place simultaneously, starting this month.

Music and dance schools will be visited in municipalities such as Aracataca, Ciénaga, Valledupar, Lorica, Pelayito, Cereté and Chorrillo, in addition to major cities such as Monteria, Santa Marta, Bogotá and Medellín, among others. The announcement of the specific dates and locations will be done through the municipal mayors' offices, social media, mobile loudspeaker campaigns and local media.

Additionally, as of June 23rd, anyone interested in auditioning may do so through the website http://www.casting100añosdesoledad.com by following these steps:



Click on "Enter". Register by entering an email address and password. Reading and accepting the terms of participation in the casting. Click on the link that will be sent to your email address to verify your identity. Fill out and complete the 4 steps:



Step 1: Image usage authorization

Step 2: Fill out personal information.

Step 3: Attach a photograph following the written instructions.

Step 4: Attach a video following the written instructions.





“One Hundred Years of Solitude is one of the masterpieces of the 20th century and has become an iconic example of Colombian literature for Latin America and the world. It is undeniable that Colombian culture helped establish the narrative of magical realism and, for this reason, we will dedicate the necessary time and effort to ensure that both the characters and the locations reflect the high caliber of the Colombian Nobel Prize winner's work,” commented Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Content for Latin America at Netflix, about the production.

