Maserati Grecale and MC20 Cielo let loose on the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hill Climb 2022

Maserati's Grecale SUV is making its UK dynamic debut at Goodwood's 28th Festival of Speed, taking on the famous hill climb in the First Glance Run.

During the renowned four-day event – taking place at Goodwood, West Sussex from 23 to 26 June – the Maserati Grecale is being put to the test on the 1.16-mile course.

The Trident brand's special guest was David Beckham, Maserati's Global Brand Ambassador. An icon of world sport, philanthropist, businessman and style pioneer, he arrived at this major event aboard a Grecale, in its Trofeo version. As part of a partnership established in 2021, Maserati and Beckham are fired up by the same passion; they share the same admiration for technological innovations and for the best of Made in Italy design.

The new Maserati Grecale is the “everyday exceptional” SUV, incorporating the thrill of luxury and pure innovation. It is available in three versions: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp; Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid engine; and Trofeo, powered by a high-performance 530-hp petrol V6 based on the MC20 Nettuno engine. It is the Trofeo version that will be showing off its driving prowess to onlookers as it tackles the hill climb.

The MC20, which had its UK dynamic showcase at last year's Festival of Speed, also makes an appearance on the hill climb route, and is joined by the latest model in the range, the new Maserati MC20 Cielo spyder. Launched in May 2022, the MC20 Cielo weighs just 65kg more than the coupé and features an innovative retractable glass roof. The state-of-the-art electrochromic (smart glass) window can instantly be transformed from clear to opaque at the touch of a button on the central screen, courtesy of Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology. The roof is also best-in-class in terms of thermal insulation and an opening and closing speed of just 12 seconds. Both models are paired with the powerful F1-derived V6 Nettuno engine, which ensures an exceptional power to weight ratio and jaw-dropping acceleration and top speed, with the coupe achieving 0-62mph in approximately 3.0 seconds.

For the remainder of the Festival, the MC20 and the Grecale, in the Trofeo version, will be thrilling spectators twice a day on the Goodwood hill climb and will be on display in the Supercar Paddock and the First Glance Paddock respectively.

— WebWireID290937 —