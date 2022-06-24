China Mobile and Huawei Release White Paper on 5G Energy Efficiency Evaluation

China Mobile and Huawei jointly released the 5G Wireless Network Energy Efficiency Evaluation White Paper 1.0 at the cloud-based "Technology Enables Dual Carbon, Green Leads the Future" Forum of the 2022 Science and Technology Week & Mobile Information Industry Chain Innovation Conference. This white paper provides the industry's first definition of a multi-dimensional energy efficiency evaluation system for 5G wireless networks. It helps accurately measure network energy efficiency and guide network development towards optimal performance and energy efficiency.
Green and dual carbon are the two strategic focuses of the communications industry. The industry still faces challenges in scientifically measuring and evaluating green 5G networks and guiding the industry to continuously innovate in green products and networks. Ever since proposing the green network evaluation concept featuring multi-dimensional energy efficiency metrics in May last year, Huawei has actively carried out research on and verification of innovation in hardware, software, site, and network collaboration. Huawei also defined a multi-dimensional energy efficiency evaluation system that combines experience and energy-saving performance together with China Mobile and other industry partners.
Aiming at proposing effective energy efficiency evaluation metrics for building networks, this white paper puts forward new evaluation criteria, such as service experience, to add to existing ones such as the ratio of traffic to energy consumption. It analyzes and proposes a multi-dimensional network energy efficiency evaluation method that covers metrics such as traffic, energy consumption, and performance of wireless networks, to guide logical and scientific evaluation and lead wireless networks towards optimal performance and maximum energy saving.
Gan Bin, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, said: "We hope more industry partners will join us to further standardize and promote the multi-dimensional energy efficiency evaluation system across the world to form unified criteria, paving the way for global operators to achieve their green strategic goals."
— WebWireID290940 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.