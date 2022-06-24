Author John Zaugg Offers a Compelling Read to Assist America in Discovering the Lost Truth

Author John Zaugg delivers a discourse on how to lead the United States of America back to becoming the Land of the Free in his book “The Truth, How to Save America.”
John asks probing inquiries and delivers thoughtful responses. His candor serves as an excellent wake-up call as he peppers the book with bitter pills rich in wisdom and will help America—a country of wandering sheep—find its way back.
“Each of us has to wake up, because we have been rendered so gullible, we are headed down a yellow brick path that leads nowhere. The problem isn't what the government is doing in secret, the problem is what it is doing right in front of us, with our consent and with our money. By reading this book you will be smarter than your average college professor because you will know how to answer two questions: What kind of people are we? and how do we become the best we could be?” – John writes.
The book covers most subjects readers should have learned in school. The book argues that morality is no longer taught or practiced in our current world. American values that should be shared, revered, or taught have lost their meaning or interpretation. Now you can see the vision that made this country great and the vision that has been abandoned and betrayed. Find a book that examines or describes the foundation of the universal moral principles that America, a free society, or Western culture. The book leads the lost sheep back to a place where they can find a moral compass.
Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/the-truth-how-to-save-america-by-john-h-zaugg
“The Truth, How to Save America”
Author: John H. Zaugg
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: April 2022
Book Genre: Politics & Social Sciences › Politics & Government
About the Author:
Author John H. Zaugg is a lifelong student of the true American ideals and values and a supporter of personal liberty for all. He lives in Denver, Colorado.
— WebWireID290923 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.