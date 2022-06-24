Author John Zaugg Offers a Compelling Read to Assist America in Discovering the Lost Truth

Author John Zaugg delivers a discourse on how to lead the United States of America back to becoming the Land of the Free in his book “The Truth, How to Save America.”

John asks probing inquiries and delivers thoughtful responses. His candor serves as an excellent wake-up call as he peppers the book with bitter pills rich in wisdom and will help America—a country of wandering sheep—find its way back.

“Each of us has to wake up, because we have been rendered so gullible, we are headed down a yellow brick path that leads nowhere. The problem isn't what the government is doing in secret, the problem is what it is doing right in front of us, with our consent and with our money. By reading this book you will be smarter than your average college professor because you will know how to answer two questions: What kind of people are we? and how do we become the best we could be?” – John writes.

The book covers most subjects readers should have learned in school. The book argues that morality is no longer taught or practiced in our current world. American values that should be shared, revered, or taught have lost their meaning or interpretation. Now you can see the vision that made this country great and the vision that has been abandoned and betrayed. Find a book that examines or describes the foundation of the universal moral principles that America, a free society, or Western culture. The book leads the lost sheep back to a place where they can find a moral compass.

Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/the-truth-how-to-save-america-by-john-h-zaugg

“The Truth, How to Save America”

Author: John H. Zaugg

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: April 2022

Book Genre: Politics & Social Sciences › Politics & Government

About the Author:

Author John H. Zaugg is a lifelong student of the true American ideals and values and a supporter of personal liberty for all. He lives in Denver, Colorado.

