Robert Carson Krause, a Vietnam War Veteran, Has Written a Memoir That Depicts the Horrors of War and PTSD

The Vietnam War was a protracted, divided, and acrimonious conflict that robbed soldiers of their youth and sanity. Some people heal, while others succumb to the horrors of memory and violent flashbacks. Robert Carson Krause takes readers deep into the jungles of Vietnam for a look back at the past and on the frontlines of conflict in his memoir “War and Living with PTSD: Vietnam 1969-1970 and the Cambodia Incursion in 1970.”

PTSD, or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, is a mental health condition that affects many military veterans. The catalyst is typically an awful, horrifying, or life-threatening act that the victim witnessed or experienced. PTSD symptoms include nightmares, acute anxiety, flashbacks, panic attacks, and uncontrollable thoughts about the occurrence. Many veterans are affected by this ailment, and some never fully recover.

Robert, a college student, was forced into the Mekong Delta's Forest canopies, rice fields, and rainy marshes surrounding Cu Chi, and then into the Cambodia invasion in III and IV Corps from April to June 1970. Through airstrikes, firefights, and ambushes, he fought the grunts' struggle. Robert captures the terror, turmoil, death, and grief that accompany conflict. The horrific tragedies etched themselves onto the faces of several young American troops, leaving scarring images in their minds that would last the rest of their lives. However, Robert also documents another battle that combat veterans face: the battle for peace and against PTSD.

The book describes the numerous difficulties that current and former military men face before, during, and after their service. Robert discusses the tragedies of war while also urging everyone to avoid romanticizing wars and to regard them as a last choice. In addition, Robert raises awareness of mental health concerns and veteran welfare.

The book recounts the events of a long-ago conflict, but the new insights it offers also address current challenges that beset the country's valiant defenders.

Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/war-and-living-with-ptsd-vietnam-1969-1970-and-the-cambodia-incursion-in-1970-by-robert-carson-krause

“War and Living with PTSD: Vietnam 1969-1970 and the Cambodia Incursion in 1970”

Author: Robert Carson Krause

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: April 2022

Book Genre: Military Leader Biographies, Memoir

About the Author:

Robert Carson Krause, MSW and lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.

— WebWireID290381 —