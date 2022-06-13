OrderGrid announces partnership with Deliveroo to support rapid grocery delivery service

Deliveroo Hop launched in September 2021 and aims to deliver groceries to customers' doors in as little as 10 minutes. The service benefits from an integration between OrderGrid and Deliveroo's newly-developed grocery management technology alongside the company's existing logistics algorithms and network of more than 95,000 riders across the UK.
As part of the partnership, Deliveroo has made an investment into OrderGrid. The investment will help support Deliveroo Hop's growth in Europe. It will also support the expansion of OrderGrid's engineering team and OrderGrid's marketing and support teams.
OrderGrid's proprietary cloud-based software equips dark store operators with the tools to efficiently order, receive, put-away, manage and publish inventory for thousands of products in real-time across hundreds of sites. Once a customer order is placed, OrderGrid's system automatically alerts an onsite picker and routes to the ordered products, with a typical order ready for pickup in less than 2 minutes.
Kris Calder, Co-Founder and CEO of OrderGridsaid: “Getting your groceries delivered in as little as 10 minutes is a game changer. The local dark store model provides a great customer experience, and it can be scaled rapidly. It's still early days, but we are seeing growing consumer demand for rapid grocery pickup and delivery in metropolitan and suburban areas across the world.”
Stephen Goldstein, EVP, Global Head of Grocery & Deliveroo Hop at Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo Hop will enhance Deliveroo's on-demand grocery offering both for consumers and for our grocery partners. We have been impressed with the OrderGrid team and are excited to partner with them as we develop this new service.”
-Ends-
About OrderGrid
OrderGrid is building world-leading quick-commerce and e-commerce fulfillment, warehouse and inventory management software and services with a focus on regulated products in the food, beverage, consumer health and beauty spaces. Today, OrderGrid powers delivery-only dark stores and warehouse fulfillment operations in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Mexico and Ecuador for clients ranging from the largest global enterprises to the fastest growing digitally-native e-commerce brands. For more information visit ordergrid.com and @ordergrid.
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 170,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as over 190,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.
— WebWireID290382 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.