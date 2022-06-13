Modevity Announces New Outsourced Cybersecurity Assessment Services for Retirement Plan Sponsors to Maintain Compliance with the DOL Cybersecurity Guidelines

Modevity, LLC, a leading Commercial Intelligence company established in 2004 specializing in Investigative Due Diligence Research and Vendor Risk Management (VRM) Services, announced today that the company has launched their new Cybersecurity Assessment Services for Retirement Plan Sponsors.
The US Department of Labor Guidance regarding Plan Sponsors' fiduciary responsibilities, states that Plan Sponsors should assess the risks to Employee personal and financial data and assets that are presented by their relationship with third party service providers like fund managers, record keepers and payroll service companies and their Web based platforms.
Modevity provides an array of Cybersecurity Assessment and Risk Management tools like Assessment Questionnaires, SOC2 Report Assessment and Scoring, SPARK Data Security Report and other Due Diligence Platforms.
“Plan Sponsor Employee confidential data stored in a cloud or managed by a third-party service provider are subject to appropriate security evaluation and independent security assessments,” stated Tom J. Canova, Co-Founder, CMO. “Modevity helps organizations maintain DOL compliance by leveraging varied technologies, tools and our experienced services team,” continued Canova.
The Modevity Cybersecurity Assessment Services for Retirement Plan Sponsors will provide Plan Sponsors the needed cyber security risk scoring and reporting to better ascertain their service providers overall cyber security risk profile, as well as adhere to the DOL Cybersecurity guidelines.
— WebWireID290378 —
