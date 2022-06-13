"Worth Saving, A Memoir" by Judy Stih will be displayed at the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022

“Worth Saving, A Memoir” by Judy Stih will be displayed at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA.
In her memoir, Judy recalls the seemingly unending and tough decisions she had to make in order to provide the finest care for a loved one suffering from dementia and infirmity. Their adventure becomes the reader's adventure.
Judy describes all of the hardships and problems she conquered through love, strength, and dedication as a result of her unwavering commitment to both an alcoholic father and a loyal and loving mother.
Her alcoholic father's path to sobriety and her mother's courage in the face of tragedy inspired this emotional and informative memoir of a tumultuous upbringing.
The book “Worth Saving, A Memoir” discusses Judy's decision to care for her aging mother at home rather than in an assisted living facility, despite the fact that she was in a wheelchair and suffering from dementia.
Judy, on the other hand, had no idea what kind of help she could get or how she could make sure she was providing her mother with the right medication and attention.
This book will also motivate the readers to take the first step in dealing with adversity in their life and will guide them down their own journey to wellness.
Interested or intrigued? Learn more and grab a copy of Judy Stih's “Worth Saving, A Memoir,” now available at Judith Stih Books and Amazon. Furthermore, visit the upcoming ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022.
Also, check out the author's website at https://www.judithstihbooks.com/.
Worth Saving, A Memoir
Author | Judy Stih
Genre | Memoir
Publisher | Independently Published
Published date | October 30, 2017
Author
Graduated from the University of Phoenix, Judy Stih worked for Motorola for many years. She was a substitute teacher for Mesa schools and only found her love of painting five years ago. She was also a caregiver for her 94-year-old, who suffered from dementia.
Sitting in a wheelchair all day, Judy was in awe of her mother's strength on this journey. However, it was a journey for all of them, her husband John, her three sons, and the wonderful support of Judy's friends.
