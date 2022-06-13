The ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 will feature Kendrick S. Sterling's educational book

In “What Today's Parent MUST Know About Today's Classroom: Meeting the Challenge of New Age Learners,” Kendrick S. Sterling, the author, offers six practical, innovative, and potent strategies for igniting a lifelong love of learning in every child.
This book tells readers that It's time to get up from their desks and improve every school in America. He's on a mission to make a difference in the lives of kids and parents.
At one point in his long career as an education professional, Mr. Sterling saw amazing teachers who were able to motivate and excite children, but he also saw classes that had lost all vitality, full of tired students and teachers in dire need of motivation.
As he aims to bring about a revolution in education, where teachers are full of creativity, energy, and an unparalleled passion for helping every child succeed, he shares these six key methods (that parents MUST know) that are taking place in today's classrooms so parents can establish a successful connection with teachers in providing the best learning environment and opportunities possible.
Achieving Mr. Sterling's goal is merely the beginning of the process he has laid out in this book. Anyone who is interested in having a good read of Kendrick S. Sterling's“What Today's Parent MUST Know About Today's Classroom: Meeting the Challenge of New Age Learners” can order a copy at Palmetto Publishing.
This book will also be displayed at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA. So consider visiting.
“What Today's Parent MUST Know About Today's Classroom: Meeting the Challenge of New Age Learners”
Author | Kendrick S. Sterling
Genre | Education
Publisher | Palmetto Publishing
Published date | December 2, 2021
Book Retail Price| $20.00
Author
Mr. Sterling is a 22-year veteran of both HISD and Fort Bend ISD, where he currently teaches 5th grade Self-Contained/All Subjects at Holley E.S. Born and raised in the heart of Third Ward - Houston, TX, and attending McGregor E.S.; he learned early the importance of education and the opportunities that might await.
The family moved to SW Houston in the 1980s, and he attended Sharpstown M.S., Sharpstown H.S., and eventually Houston Baptist University. Mr. Sterling completed a double major in Interdisciplinary Studies/Early Childhood Education and has been certified to teach in Texas since 2000.
He credits his parents Sharon and Clifton Payne, sister Chrishonda Kassim and countless family and friends for giving him a voice, support, and the confidence to lead.
