Russell Marlett will drop in for book signing session at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition

Authors will once again put their best works in front of thousands of librarians, library staff, educators, friends of libraries, trustees, and other fairgoers at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, which will be held on June 24-27, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C. Among them is Russell Marlett, who will be signing copies of his book “Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom” (ReadersMagnet; 2022) on June 25, 2022 1:45 PM - 2:45 PM EST.

“Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom” tells about the discovery of thirty-two life-altering verses and their application to daily living. The story is told by a sailor, who is given the verses by a mysterious presence in a Guatemalan jungle hut. The accidental discovery of the verses and commentaries is made by a somewhat disillusioned man hoping to find treasure in a chest, hidden away for years in an attic.

The 32 verses contain life-fulfilling truths and offers the seeker tremendous opportunities for self-reflection and self-assessment. Readers, regardless of religious background, will appreciate the insights this book will offer them.

Russell Marlett's “Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom” will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth 1147. Copies are available on Amazon and the ReadersMagnet bookstore.

Russell Marlett

Published date | TBD

ReadersMagnet

Book retail price | TBD

Russell Marlett grew up in a small company town in the Gulf Coast area of Texas. Reading was his primary activity as a child and into his teen years. His college career lasted two years, after which he embarked on an exploration of possibilities which included fighting forest fires, driving a truck in the grain harvest, working as a ranch hand, and serving as a paratrooper in the army. He stumbled into a career in the automotive parts industry, met and married one of the most beautiful women he had ever seen, and became a suburbanite in the Houston area. As a family man, he took the family to church. He was asked to teach a class, which was his true introduction to an exploration of spirituality. Teaching required research, and research revealed that there is an underlying common truth in nearly all religions and religious philosophies. His wife and he are now retired, but the exploration of other ideas as well as those he have held onto for lo these many years is a never-ending quest.

