The Sims FreePlay and LEGO® DOTS Team Up to Combine Colorful Worlds of Creativity and Fun

The Sims FreePlay™ and LEGO® DOTS are partnering together to provide a new way for Sims creators to express themselves. Starting today, they will be able to bring LEGO® DOTS' products to life, thanks to work from Electronic Arts' Firemonkeys Studio.

The Sims FreePlay™ is a mobile experience that allows Sims creators – lovingly known as Simmers – to create an entire town inspired by their own style, personality, and dreams. This simulation game offers players an opportunity to truly express individuality and tell their own Sim story, a perfect match with LEGO DOTS' fun, creative and unique style.

Opening a new world of DOTS inspired fun and in-game products, the collaboration will feature a limited time LEGO® DOTS x The Sims Live Event and free LEGO® DOTS pack, both of which are officially available from June 13 until July 24. The limited time 'LEGO® DOTS x The Sims Live Event' allows players to complete a series of activities to unlock the exclusive items by crafting at Arts and Crafts Stations to gather resources over the course of the event.

Once they have collected enough resources, Simmers can unlock up to ten exclusive DOTS products to put in their Sims' virtual home. This includes real life products like banana pencil holder, candy land bracelet, message boards, rainbow bracelet, stick-on canvas, stitch-on canvas, panda tray, and ice cream picture frame, plus inspired décor like a stylish outfit for preteen Sims, bright wallpapers, fabulous flooring, and fun décor items full of bold colors and special patterns.

“We want to connect with LEGO® DOTS fans in a new way and introduce DOTS to passionate Sims FreePlay players,” said Marjorie Satgé Lopez, Global Marketing Manager of LEGO®. “We can't wait to see the engagement from fans who fully emerge themselves in the Live Event and free pack, whether it's through crafting jewellery, decorating their Sims' houses with DOTS inspired items, creating a LEGO® DOTS message board design, or sharing their creations with other like-minded fans on social media.”

“Our game developers worked directly with the LEGO® DOTS team for their guidance so that we could ensure that players felt their Sims were accurately interacting with the real-life products from their retail line, and we are excited about what we were able to achieve,” said Danni Hindi, Game Producer of The Sims FreePlay™. “Both The Sims FreePlay™ mobile game and DOTS are suited to be taken with you on the go, everywhere and anywhere! We are extremely excited to bring DOTS sets into our game – the patterns, likeness and item scale – it took a lot of time and effort to get it absolutely right.”

The Sims FreePlay™ partnership with LEGO® DOTS will be available to all players starting June 13, 2022, at 4PM PST until July 24 2022.

You can also visit The Sims FreePlay™ News Page for more details on all the events scheduled in the 'You DOT You' update or join the conversation to search for some of the amazing DOTS content created by our Simmer community on The Sims FreePlay Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! #YouDOTYou #TSFPxLEGODOTS

Download The Sims FreePlay™ for free now on iOS, Android and Amazon devices here: https://simsfreeplay.sng.link/Dyt7s/faxv/sxpi

Inspired by the cool LEGO® DOTS products included in The Sims FreePlay™? You can view the real-life items here: LEGO® DOTS | Fun Crafts for Kids

About The Sims FreePlay™

The Sims FreePlay™, the award-winning mobile game from Electronic Arts, debuted on iOS and Android devices for gamers worldwide in 2011. The town building Sims experience, which boasts hundreds of millions of players across the globe, gives players the ability to create an entire town with their own style, personalities and dreams. From a bustling community with shops, pet store, camping grounds and even a private island villa, FreePlay allows 'Simmers' to express themselves and tell their own Sim story by unleashing their inner fashion designer, architect and interior designer all at once.

About LEGO® DOTS

Kids 9-12 years old love to express themselves, and the LEGO® DOTS range is the perfect creative tool to do so.

Kids can add faces, colors, sparkles and cool styles to their belongings, and share them with friends and loved ones. Through home décor items like pencil holders, notebooks, bracelets, bag tags and more, there are loads of different ways kids can make their mark on the space around them, and when they feel like changing it, it's easy to take the pieces apart and swap them for new ones. There is no right or wrong way to design with LEGO DOTS. LEGO® DOTS sets make great special occasion and birthday gifts for creative kids, and options like the bag tags and bracelets mean they can take their brand-new style with them wherever they go.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts EA is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. STAR WARS © & TM 2015 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About LEGO®

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus

