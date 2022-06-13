New Balance Reveals FC Porto's 22/23 Home Kit

13TH JUNE 22 New Balance has released FC Porto's home kit for the 2022/23 season.

Featuring a classic interpretation of the club's signature blue and white vertical stripes, the bespoke shirt is an ode to tradition.

Subtle jacquard structures flow through the design of the blue stripes adding additional ventilation, continuing the Portuguese influence across the matching knitted shorts and socks. The Goalkeeper kit is hi lite and has been developed in line with the outfield players' jerseys.

Club captain, Pepe said: "FC Porto fans are super intense and passionate and there is always a great expectation about the new jersey. We know how important it is for the fans to see us honour our colours and our traditions".

General Manager of New Balance Football, Kenny McCallum, added: “We're excited about this year's reimagined take on FC Porto's classic kit. The powerful combination of heritage print alongside contemporary design really embodies the spirit of the Club”.

The release is part of New Balance's “Unbreakable by Nature” campaign for FC Porto. The creative is guided by international photographer, Justin Bettman, who worked alongside the brand to help showcase the connection between the new design, the club, and its ties to the city.

New Balance has employed cutting-edge design technology across all 22/23 jerseys to ensure superior performance. Developed using innovative NB Dry technology to help keep players fresh and dry from the first to the final whistle.

The New Balance FC Porto Home kit including elite player and replica jerseys are available to purchase online at www.newbalance.com/football (US residents) and www.newbalance.co.uk/football (UK residents). The collection will be at New Balance stores worldwide from 28TH June 2022.

About New Balance Football

New Balance Football takes an original approach to designing and developing product, focusing on the unique needs of the player and the game. This is reflected in the quality of the sponsorships it has secured, including an enviable line up of some of the world's great football clubs including AS Roma, FC Porto, Athletic Club, LOSC Lille and national football teams Costa Rica and Panama as well as a roster of top flight players who excel at the highest level of the game. For more information about New Balance Football, visit www.newbalance.com/football New Balance Football can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

About New Balance

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe, and in 2021 reported worldwide sales of $4.4 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

— WebWireID290386 —