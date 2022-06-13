GM Defense Announces New Entity to Drive International Expansion

GM Defense is taking an important step to further expand its offerings across the globe by announcing a newly formed entity, GM Defense International. The new entity will extend GM Defense's reach into global markets in support of U.S. allies and partners' transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future. GM Defense will continue to operate as a subsidiary of its parent company, General Motors, reporting into GM President Mark Reuss.

Powered by GM, GM Defense leverages proven commercial technologies to develop highly agile, customized solutions to enhance warfighter capability. With reach into GM's world-class manufacturing and global supply chain, GM Defense can scale to nearly any level of production while providing its customers access to maintenance and support on a global scale. GM Defense will also leverage GM's $35 billion investment in transformational technologies to support its global defense and government customers' use of electrification, autonomy and connected vehicles across the battlespace.

“Forming GM Defense International will drive our continued expansion as we leverage GM's rich legacy of innovation in support of global defense and government customers,” said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. “As a non-traditional entrant to the defense market, we continue to receive positive feedback on our ability to bring commercial technologies forward at the speed that our customers require in these complex times. As we continue to explore opportunities across North America, Europe, the Middle East, the Indo Pacific region and beyond, we look forward to leveraging commercial technology to modernize the mobility capabilities of allied armed forces around the world.”

The creation of GM Defense International enables GM to expand its global presence across international defense and government markets. Establishing a well experienced and proven team to build and nurture customer relationships, GM Defense International will focus on the unique requirements of its global customers operating in dynamic and evolving environments.

GM Defense will be showcasing its capabilities and demonstration vehicles at Eurosatory from June 13-17 in booth D588 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre. For the latest GM Defense news, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com and follow GM Defense on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and mobility and autonomy solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

