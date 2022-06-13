Universal Orlando Resort Unlocks Universal's Great Movie Escape – Bringing the Destination's World-Renowned Craft of Creating Incredibly-Themed Entertainment to Its First-Ever Escape Room Experience

Universal Orlando Resort will soon debut Universal's Great Movie Escape – featuring two next-level escape rooms that pack the innovative storytelling and theming the destination is known for into “can't-miss” experiences inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's blockbuster films Jurassic World and Back to the Future.
Concepted and designed by the same creative masterminds responsible for the wildly immersive haunts of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal's Great Movie Escape will bring two distinct and extraordinary escape adventures to the heart of Universal CityWalk. Through interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling and intricately detailed sets, guests will be swept into the dinosaur adventures of Jurassic World or the time-traveling chaos of Back to the Future as they solve their way through a multi-sensory experience like no other.
Universal's Great Movie Escape will open later this year and tickets will go on sale in the months ahead. More information about Universal's Great Movie Escape will be revealed soon. Stay tuned to www.universalorlando.com for the latest updates.
