Uvaro Launches Comprehensive Sales Leaderships Course to Satisfy the Growing Need for Trained Managers and Executives in Tech

Uvaro's determination to spread industry-wide career success begins by addressing the high demand for competent sales leaders with their new Sales Leadership Foundations course

When the Uvaro team noticed the lack of upwards mobility in the tech industry, they decided to build a course specifically made to give any sales rep the skills, tools, and knowledge they need to become a comprehensive leader. This new 6-week Sales Leadership course will help members identify their leadership styles, teach the latest in leadership structures, and give them the skills to lead a successful sales team through interactive lessons, roleplay, and individualized coaching sessions.

“We saw a need for well-rounded and passionate leaders who were eager to grow,” said Uvaro CEO and Co-Founder, Joseph Fung, “What we've noticed is a huge influx of talented people who would never have thought they could have led a team, ready to take on the responsibility. We're just giving them the confidence!”

Fung's evidence isn't only anecdotal either. When reviewing Uvaro's extensive job board, 37,000 listings were for leadership positions and that number is growing daily. The need for competent sales professionals is in high demand and with an annual expected income of approximately $130,000+ or more, Uvaro's promise of “Your Career Success Company” couldn't ring more true.

Uvaro's instructors and guest speakers are industry experts and currently work in the industry today. This is part of the reason Uvaro's courses remain relevant and current when it comes to our ever-evolving course curriculums. The upcoming Sales Leadership cohort will be led by Sheila Fung, whose leadership experience spans from running her own business for 10+ years to leading sales teams at growing tech companies like Kiite.

Some of the industry's top employers have encouraged their sales reps and account executives to level up their skills through this new course with members joining in from across industries for the first cohort. Members are surrounded by like-minded individuals who are there with the same goal. To become better leaders, and advance their careers.

With 5 hours of weekly class time, and 8 to 12 hours of weekly independent study and assignments, this course teaches the skills, processes, behaviors, and theories anyone needs to land their first role as a Sales Leader. Expert instructors teach the tips and tricks to effectively coach and mentor a team, and how to use metrics to create and evaluate sales strategies. Students will be introduced to higher-level management skills like recruitment, retention, performance evaluation, and team optimization. More importantly, they'll learn how they might use these tools to inspire and help them maximize a team's potential.

More information about this course and others can be found on Uvaro's website. When enrolling in any Uvaro course, members are also granted access to free on-demand video lessons, members-only skills workshops, webinars with a rotating list of incredible guest speakers, and the ability to book 1:1 coaching hours with industry experts.

About Uvaro

Uvaro is a comprehensive training program that aims to help members reach their career goals. Created hand-in-hand with experienced instructors who work in the field they teach, they guarantee that their courses stay relevant. Using Uvaro's large employer network, 1:1 career coaching, and individualized job board, members are hired within 3 weeks of graduating, achieve 150% of onboarding sales targets, and often double their prior income. Their subscription model means students don't pay tuition until they land a full-time job, increasing diversity among Uvaro's talent pool and fighting the systemic inequality that stops many from joining the tech field.

— WebWireID290370 —