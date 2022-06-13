Datavail to Present at DBTA Roundtable Webinar on June 16

Datavail, a tech-enabled data management, applications and business intelligence solutions provider, will be presenting a special roundtable webinar in partnership with Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) on June 16.

Datavail Director & Global Practice Leader for Cloud Databases Michael Agarwal will present: Achieving Performance, Flexibility, and Security in the Cloud on June 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Agarwal will be co-presenting with speakers from Delphix and InfluxData.

Most new initiatives in enterprise IT departments today involve cloud solutions and services. The cloud has become a central component of corporate data strategies, and this is driving discussions not only around cloud brands, features, and migration strategies, but core IT issues like performance, flexibility, and security.

It's no secret that many IT leaders look to the cloud as an opportunity to reduce infrastructure costs and improve their scalability and agility. At the same time, there are a variety of factors that impact the success of deployments and the benefits achieved.

To educate IT leaders and practitioners about emerging best practices to ensuring performance, flexibility, and security in the cloud, DBTA is hosting a special roundtable webinar on June 16th.

Register for the webinar today.

About Database Trends and Applications

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bimonthly magazine that delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies in data management and analysis developed by a team with more than 25 years of industry experience. Visit www.dbta.com for subscription information. DBTA also delivers groundbreaking market research exclusively through its Unisphere Research group.

About Datavail

Datavail is a leading provider of data management, application development, analytics, and cloud services with more than 1,000 professionals helping clients build and manage applications and data via a world-class tech-enabled delivery platform and software solutions across all leading technologies. For more than 17 years, Datavail has worked with thousands of companies spanning different industries and sizes.

— WebWireID290371 —