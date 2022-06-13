Moonshot Snacks Expands Climate-Friendly Food Movement, Launches Crackers in Target Stores Nationwide

Moonshot, the first explicitly climate-friendly snack brand, is now available in over 2,500 retail locations across the U.S. with its expansion into Target. The company was recently named the first-place winner of the Dieline Packaging Awards' Savory Snacks category, in addition to being named one of Food52's Crunchies Award Finalists for its standout taste.

More and more, American families are looking for brands that meet all their wants and needs, including personal health and the health of the planet. A recent report from the Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability (CFDAS) at Purdue University found that nearly one in two respondents recognize that agriculture is a significant contributor to climate change. As awareness of food's role in climate change grows, CFDAS finds consumers are increasingly taking environmental impact into account when making food purchasing decisions.

“Our vision for Moonshot is not just to build one product or one brand but rather to build a climate-friendly food movement where it's easy for all people to eat for the planet,” shared Julia Collins, founder and CEO of Moonshot. “We believe that every single person has the right to live on a healthy planet and eat in alignment with their values. Standing up for Mother Earth isn't just good for people, it's also good for business. We're delighted to partner with Target to expand this vision and welcome more people into the movement.”

“I am incredibly excited to invite Moonshot into the homes of our Target guests, especially as more Americans are looking for brands that care for the health of their families as well as our environment,” remarked Adrianne Long, Cookie, Cracker & Seasonal Snacks Buyer at Target. “From the delicious flavor to the packaging to the climate impact, Moonshot hits the mark on what our guests are looking for. We're proud to provide a platform to expand their innovative cracker brand and meet our guests' needs.”

Since launching in retail in March 2021, Moonshot has rapidly expanded its footprint as retailers prioritize climate-friendly brands. In addition to Target, snackers can find Moonshot on shelves in Sprouts, West Coast Whole Foods locations, Wegmans, Raley's, The Fresh Market, Imperfect Foods, MOM's Organic Market, Central Market, Foxtrot, Bristol Farms, Murray's Cheese, Giant Food Stores, Good Eggs, GoPuff and many more.

“Now is the time for brands that are both better-for-you and better-for-the-planet to succeed. We're seeing that retailers and shoppers alike are hungry for brands that offer great taste and share their values,” expressed Jen Berliner, General Manager of Moonshot. “It's an honor to bring our crackers into the homes and hearts of more Americans through such an iconic retailer as Target, and to expand access to Moonshot for Climatarians across the country.”

This news follows on the brand's recent recognition by the Good Food Awards as a winner in the 2022 snack category. Additionally, Moonshot was recognized by The Mindful Awards for its sustainable practices.

The climate-friendly food movement is rapidly growing – to start snacking your way to a healthier planet, find Moonshot at a store near you or online at moonshotsnacks.com. Retailers can bring Moonshot to their customers by clicking here.

About Moonshot

Launched in 2020, Moonshot is on a mission to tackle climate change through the power of food. Empowering consumers to take climate action through their food choices, Moonshot is the first climate-friendly snack brand on the market. The company, which is carbon neutral certified at the product and operations level, sources regeneratively grown ingredients, helping to improve soil health while storing more carbon in the ground. Moonshot's award-winning first product, a line of crackers, is available in Sourdough Sea Salt, Rosemary Garlic and Margherita Pizza. Customers hungry for change can find Moonshot at major retailers such as Target, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Raley's and Giant Food Stores, as well as hundreds of local retailers and online at moonshotsnacks.com.

Moonshot is the sister company of Planet FWD, a company on a mission to tackle climate change by making it easier to bring climate-friendly products to the market.

— WebWireID290365 —