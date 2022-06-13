A Whole New Round Is Coming: 'Squid Game' Returning for Season 2

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.

As the writer, director, and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.

And now, Gi-hun returns.

The Front Man returns.

Season 2 is coming.

The man in the suit with ddakji might be back.

You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su.

Join us once more for a whole new round.

Hwang Dong-hyuk Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of Squid Game

