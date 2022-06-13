The MEA Times Adds to Arab Newswire Media Lists for Press Release Distribution to Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

(ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The MEA Times™ (https://www.meatimes.com) is among high profile news sites that make the media list for Arab Newswire™ (https://www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa.
The MEA Times, an online publication, reports, aggregates and publishes breaking news on startups, fledging companies and organizations that are bringing economic growth to the Middle East, Europe and Africa (MEA). Other areas of coverage include the Tech and Lifestyle sectors in the aforementioned regions.
Here are sample news headlines subscribers receive in their inboxes:
Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote drops out of top 60 billionaires list even as his net continues to rise
https://meatimes.com/africas-richest-man-aliko-dangote-drops-out-of-top-60-billionaires-list-even-as-his-net-continues-to-rise/
Europe's Russian Oil Ban Could Mean a New World Order for Energy
https://meatimes.com/europes-russian-oil-ban-could-mean-a-new-world-order-for-energy/
Online math class platform Cuemath raises $57 mn, tops $407 mn valuation
https://meatimes.com/online-math-class-platform-cuemath-raises-57-mn-tops-407-mn-valuation/
“The MEA Times is suitable for professionals, business executives, investors who need timely headline news without clutter,” explains the Editor and Publisher of the online publication.
About The MEA Times™
Covering Middle East, Europe and Africa, this succinct and clean news site is designed with the purpose to reduce clutter and inform the business decision maker and the global investor on the go. To receive selected breaking news, go to https://www.meatimes.com. The MEA Times is powered by AfricaNewswire.net, EuropeNewswire.net and ArabNewswire.com.
About Arab Newswire™
ArabNewsWire™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in the Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The newswire service publishes and distributes press releases in Arabic, English and French. Other services include writing and editing press releases, consulting and media planning.
For more information on press release distribution to media in the Arab world including Middle East and North Africa, go to http://www.arabnewswire.com or contact us at WhatsApp: +1 832-716-2363 or over Skype: groupwebmedia.
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
— WebWireID290322 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.