Indigenous Innovators Tap into Traditional Knowledge to Transform for the Future

Guided by invaluable knowledge passed from one generation to the next, Indigenous peoples across Canada have long lived in harmony with their traditional lands. Now, as Canadians collectively look to address critical challenges affecting our communities, this knowledge is helping to build a more prosperous, peaceful and sustainable future for all, as revealed in the stories of this year's A Chosen Journey.

Launched in 2008, A Chosen Journey highlights RBC's commitment to reconciliation – a commitment first put into action in 2007 through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Assembly of First Nations, pledging to work in partnership on three priorities: Indigenous economies, people, and communities. Each year, A Chosen Journey marks progress and holds RBC accountable to its ongoing promise for positive action. This year's report showcases partnerships for each pillar of RBC's action plan, including collaborations between RBC and Indigenous-led efforts to build sustainable communities, drive economic growth and lead powerful change in important areas like skills and career development.

"At RBC, reconciliation is guided by a deep respect for the unique social, cultural and historic contributions of Indigenous communities," said Dale Sturges, National Director, Indigenous Financial Services Group. "We know that meaningful consultation with Indigenous peoples is fundamental not only to charting a more inclusive path forward, but also to our country's successful transition to a net-zero future. With this report, we are proud to share our progress as a bank in collaborating with and championing prosperity for Indigenous communities, economies and people."

From intergenerational agriculture projects that address food security, to partnering with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation on a new solar energy project supporting the clean energy transition, this year's report highlights inspiring Indigenous initiatives and innovators who are fostering hope for future generations. Deeply rooted in Indigenous values and ancestral knowledge, these programs are driving meaningful impact in local communities. Some examples of the initiatives include: