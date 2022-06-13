Westin Hotels & Resorts Docks in the Port City of Yokohama

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils the latest opening in Japan – The Westin Yokohama. Owned by Sekisui House, Ltd., the 373-room new hotel is set to be the city's haven of well-being and deliver industry-leading wellness experiences designed to empower guests to be the best version of themselves.

"We are thrilled to expand the brand's footprint in Japan with the opening of The Westin Yokohama,” said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. “As the global hospitality leader in well-being for more than a decade, Westin continues to evolve and deliver its signature wellness programs to adapt to the needs of the modern traveler. The Westin Yokohama debuts as a haven of renewal, offering guests and locals a distinct experience in Japan's new central business district and sought-after leisure destination.”

Located in the southwest of Tokyo, Yokohama is a key port in Japan – having evolved from a small fishing town to a modern and inspiring city, as well as a commercial powerhouse in the country. The Westin Yokohama is strategically situated in the new central business district of Yokohama, Minato Mirai, offering easy access to popular sightseeing spots such as Japan's largest Chinatown and the city's renowned Sankeien Garden. The Tokyo Haneda Airport is within a 25-minute drive and Tokyo city centre is within a 36-minute train ride from the new hotel, making it easily accessible from other regional and international destinations.

Designed by leading architecture and design firm G.A. Design of London, The Westin Yokohama design draws inspiration from the concept of biophilia, which is built on the premise that a connection to nature enhances well-being. Inspired by the hotel's unique location with a modern residential feel, the hotel incorporates elements that reflect Yokohama's longstanding history as a port city and its local culture. Setting the scene upon the first-floor arrival area, guests are welcomed into a tranquil urban oasis with the gentle sounds of running water, while the natural stone and timber accented with steel and metal reflect a sense of the destination. Situated on the 23rd floor with stunning views towards Mount Fuji, the lobby features a soaring indoor garden with lighting representing sunlight streaming through trees, as an expression of the Japanese philosophy of "shinrin yoku", also known as forest bathing. In the heart of the lobby, the feature fireplace evokes a gracious sense of homecoming.

The hotel experience comes to life through the brand's six pillars of well-being – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well – allowing guests to personalize their stay and engage in programming that best meets their needs. The 373 guestrooms feature the brand's iconic Heavenly® Bed and are thoughtfully designed with natural materials and imagery, including leaf-shaped illuminations that cast nature-inspired shadows on the ceiling to create a sensory experience. Wide, floor-to-ceiling windows frame the cityscapes of Yokohama, creating greater connections with the hotel's surroundings. The sleek bathrooms are fitted with Heavenly® Bath rain showers, the brand's signature White Tea aloe bath amenities, extra-large bath towels, and plush bathrobes to help guests feel rejuvenated.

Inspired by the brand's Eat Well pillar, the hotel's five food and beverage outlets contribute to guests' overall well-being by offering an array of seasonal and international cuisine with a “locally grown and consumed” approach, exemplifying the hotel's commitment to sustainability. Brasserie du Quai is an all-day dining restaurant inspired by French seaside towns, serving seasonal classical dishes such as Pâté de Campagne and Rilettes. Kissui-sen is a contemporary izakaya-style restaurant with decor and a menu that artfully balances simplicity and exquisite taste, showcasing the finest produce from Japan's seas, rivers, fields, and forests. Complete with a private dining venue for intimate events, Iron Bay is the hotel's signature restaurant that offers a menu with all-things perfectly grilled to order. Guests can enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences with chefs grilling succulent meats, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table vegetables and fruits, all sourced from Yokohama and its surrounding regions on an open fire grill. Located in the hotel lobby with a picturesque backdrop of Mount Fuji and Yokohama city, Sugar Merchant serves an array of coffees and teas, including artisanal Kanagawa herbal infusions along with a selection of delicate pastries. At the hotel's speakeasy bar, Code Bar, guests can explore a remarkable range of craft cocktails and artisanal mocktails inspired by the different areas in Japan and named according to their postal codes.

The hotel features a dedicated wellness floor of over 10,000 square feet, with comprehensive facilities including Japan's first Heavenly Spa by Westin™ with four treatment rooms and expert therapists offering an extensive menu of relaxing and rejuvenating spa treatments.

Guests looking to stay fit while traveling can make use of the heated indoor swimming pool and the brand's state-of-the-art WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio with TRX training equipment, all designed to empower guests to get active, and recharge their body and mind. As part of the brand's signature Move Well pillar, a local RunWESTIN® program provides jogging maps that offer a choice of either a three or five-mile scenic route around the futuristic Minatomirai waterfront area.

The Westin Yokohama offers more than 11,000 square feet of contemporary indoor and outdoor event space including a nearly 5,000 square foot Grand Ballroom and four meeting spaces to host events for any special occasion. The Westin Garden is a signature outdoor event space surrounded by lush green and with the backdrop of the city's skyline, making it one of the city's most scenic venues.

“With its inspiring location, sustainable dining, and array of wellness amenities, The Westin Yokohama is an urban oasis perfectly suited to health-conscious business and leisure travelers visiting this wonderful city,” said Richard Suter, General Manager of The Westin Yokohama. “We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the brand's signature well-being experiences during their stay.”

The Westin Yokohama will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To explore more, please visit Westin Yokohama.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 230 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit Marriott Bonvoy.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit Marriott Bonvoy.

— WebWireID290344 —