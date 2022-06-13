HeartLab Unveils Pulse 2.0, An Efficient Cardiology Imaging Platform, at ASE Scientific Sessions 2022

HeartLab, the creator of Pulse — a cloud platform to help clinicians streamline reporting workflows — today announced the US launch of Pulse 2.0 at the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Scientific Sessions in Seattle. Heartlab is exhibiting Pulse 2.0, which allows sonographers, cardiologists and other clinicians to report more efficiently using its zero-download web based system, publicly for the first time at ASE. The startup has a number of successful customer integrations with clinics in New Zealand and is now expanding to others in the US.

Clearing reporting lists has typically been a manual and time-consuming process for clinicians. In existing reporting workflows, it's not uncommon for clinicians to have to use one tool to analyze studies and another for reporting. This in conjunction with slow hospital networks, results in clinicians spending too much time reporting as opposed to actually treating patients.

Pulse condenses all of those traditionally siloed tools into one platform to streamline the reporting process, and free up clinicians to focus on delivering care. The cloud-native platform enables intuitive, browser-based reporting so clinicians can report from any device, anywhere, and makes it easier to share studies with other clinicians.

“We've worked very closely with clinicians to develop a system that is a huge step up in workflow compared to their current systems. It's been in use in New Zealand during development, and we're excited to now be launching in the USA,” says CEO Will Hewitt.

“CardioLabs has been using Pulse since the beginning and we've never looked back! Innovative, intuitive, progressive, reliable and dependable,” said Will Robinson, founder of CardioLabs, a provider of diagnostic cardiology services.

About HeartLab

HeartLab helps clinicians streamline their reporting workflow through its cloud platform called Pulse. Founded by Will Hewitt, HeartLab has raised over US$3 million from leading investors Founders Fund, Icehouse Ventures, and Outset Ventures. For more information, visit heartlab.com.

