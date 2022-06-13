HeartLab Unveils Pulse 2.0, An Efficient Cardiology Imaging Platform, at ASE Scientific Sessions 2022

HeartLab, the creator of Pulse — a cloud platform to help clinicians streamline reporting workflows — today announced the US launch of Pulse 2.0 at the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Scientific Sessions in Seattle. Heartlab is exhibiting Pulse 2.0, which allows sonographers, cardiologists and other clinicians to report more efficiently using its zero-download web based system, publicly for the first time at ASE. The startup has a number of successful customer integrations with clinics in New Zealand and is now expanding to others in the US.
Clearing reporting lists has typically been a manual and time-consuming process for clinicians. In existing reporting workflows, it's not uncommon for clinicians to have to use one tool to analyze studies and another for reporting. This in conjunction with slow hospital networks, results in clinicians spending too much time reporting as opposed to actually treating patients.
Pulse condenses all of those traditionally siloed tools into one platform to streamline the reporting process, and free up clinicians to focus on delivering care. The cloud-native platform enables intuitive, browser-based reporting so clinicians can report from any device, anywhere, and makes it easier to share studies with other clinicians.
“We've worked very closely with clinicians to develop a system that is a huge step up in workflow compared to their current systems. It's been in use in New Zealand during development, and we're excited to now be launching in the USA,” says CEO Will Hewitt.
“CardioLabs has been using Pulse since the beginning and we've never looked back! Innovative, intuitive, progressive, reliable and dependable,” said Will Robinson, founder of CardioLabs, a provider of diagnostic cardiology services.
About HeartLab
HeartLab helps clinicians streamline their reporting workflow through its cloud platform called Pulse. Founded by Will Hewitt, HeartLab has raised over US$3 million from leading investors Founders Fund, Icehouse Ventures, and Outset Ventures. For more information, visit heartlab.com.
— WebWireID290296 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.