Debut Author John Bomhoff Excites Children in Two Languages in His New Book

According to research learning a second language improves problem-solving, critical thinking, listening skills, memory, attention, and multitasking abilities. Children who speak more than one language have increased creativity and mental flexibility.
The book “The Adventures of Jason and Maria: Las Aventuras de Jason y Maria” by debut author John Bomhoff helps every child and reader build a foundation for learning Spanish and English.
John invites the children to go with Jason and Maria on a day of adventure at the zoo. Jason can only communicate in English. Maria can only speak Spanish. In this engaging and interactive adventure story, Jason and Maria help children learn to grasp both languages. Adventure 1 begins when Jason says: “Hello!” to Maria, and Maria says: “Hola!” to Jason. Both English and Spanish speakers may read and study together in this multilingual series. Choose characters with your child, read with them, and encourage siblings to read together. Students may share parts with teachers, and teachers can readily share sections with students. The lesson will also progress as the story goes on. Jason and Maria's sentences will also lengthen as they introduce various animals and colors. It also comes with colorful illustrations that will help capture and retain attention, especially the younger ones.
The book is a fun, interactive book that helps children appreciate the Spanish and English languages and the cultures of different people. They are introduced to species of animals that will help them appreciate the beauty of nature and its creatures.
Buy the book at: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Jason-Mar%C3%ADa-Las-Aventuras/dp/1478759364
“The Adventures of Jason and María: Las Aventuras de Jason y María”
Author: John Bomhoff
Publisher: Outskirts Press
Published Date: August 27, 2015
Book Genre: Children's Book
About the Author:
John Bomhoff earned his BA degree in Cinema/TV from Columbia College in Los Angeles and his M. Ed. in Instructional Systems Design from the University of Central Florida. As a professional narrator and video producer he has produced hundreds of training programs for organizations including the VA, PBS and NASA.
— WebWireID289830 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.