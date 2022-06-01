Debut Author John Bomhoff Excites Children in Two Languages in His New Book

According to research learning a second language improves problem-solving, critical thinking, listening skills, memory, attention, and multitasking abilities. Children who speak more than one language have increased creativity and mental flexibility.

The book “The Adventures of Jason and Maria: Las Aventuras de Jason y Maria” by debut author John Bomhoff helps every child and reader build a foundation for learning Spanish and English.

John invites the children to go with Jason and Maria on a day of adventure at the zoo. Jason can only communicate in English. Maria can only speak Spanish. In this engaging and interactive adventure story, Jason and Maria help children learn to grasp both languages. Adventure 1 begins when Jason says: “Hello!” to Maria, and Maria says: “Hola!” to Jason. Both English and Spanish speakers may read and study together in this multilingual series. Choose characters with your child, read with them, and encourage siblings to read together. Students may share parts with teachers, and teachers can readily share sections with students. The lesson will also progress as the story goes on. Jason and Maria's sentences will also lengthen as they introduce various animals and colors. It also comes with colorful illustrations that will help capture and retain attention, especially the younger ones.

The book is a fun, interactive book that helps children appreciate the Spanish and English languages and the cultures of different people. They are introduced to species of animals that will help them appreciate the beauty of nature and its creatures.

Buy the book at: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Jason-Mar%C3%ADa-Las-Aventuras/dp/1478759364

“The Adventures of Jason and María: Las Aventuras de Jason y María”

Author: John Bomhoff

Publisher: Outskirts Press

Published Date: August 27, 2015

Book Genre: Children's Book

About the Author:

John Bomhoff earned his BA degree in Cinema/TV from Columbia College in Los Angeles and his M. Ed. in Instructional Systems Design from the University of Central Florida. As a professional narrator and video producer he has produced hundreds of training programs for organizations including the VA, PBS and NASA.

