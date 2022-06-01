Ground Handling Makes Progress Towards Standardization, Boosting Safety and Efficiency

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that the IATA Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) Portal and IATA's Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) are successfully driving greater standardization of ground handling processes around the world. This is particularly important for the rapid build-up of operations as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“IGOM and ISAGO complement each other in driving much-needed harmonization across the ground handling sector. And the boost in participation in both programs as the industry ramps up its operations is good news for both safety and efficiency. The aim of both is to reduce risk, avoid ground damage and enable standardized, sustainable operations,” said Monika Mejstrikova, IATA's Director of Ground Operations.
IGOM Portal
Since the IGOM Portal's launch in January, 58 airlines and 11 ground service providers (GSPs) have subscribed to its services.
The portal enables airlines and ground handlers to interface with the IATA Ground Operations Manual. IGOM is the global industry standard for ground handling worldwide. The portal is an online platform where, with IGOM as the primary reference, airlines and GSPs can exchange information, including any variations, on their ground handling requirements.
“The goal is global adoption of ground handling standards. The efficiency and safety gains from global standardization have been proven throughout aviation's development. The IGOM portal is helping achieve this by making it easier for airlines and GSPs to manage and monitor the implementation of standards and to understand variances. With 69 organizations already using the portal the drive for greater standardization is getting a boost,” said Mejstrikova.
The IGOM Portal is available free of charge to all airlines and GSPs. To subscribe, access the IGOM Portal.
ISAGO
Since March 2022, 28 airlines have joined ISAGO, thereby benefiting from 500 audit reports available to complement their oversight activities.
ISAGO provides an independent assessment of all aspects of managing and providing safe ground handling services, based on the IGOM standards.
“The increase in ISAGO participation reflects the benefits of verified compliance with global standards. With more governments now including ISAGO in their safety oversight programs, we can expect even more airlines and GSPs to join. In addition to safety improvements, ISAGO participation helps airlines to allocate resources efficiently,” says Mejstrikova.
Given the benefits of standardization to safety performance, IATA urges governments to recognize ISAGO in their regulatory frameworks for safety oversight. Key among the many positive outcomes is the assurance that Safety Management Systems (SMS) are being implemented by GSPs.
###
IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents some 290 airlines comprising 83% of global air traffic.
— WebWireID289820 —
