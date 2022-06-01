Paris Packaging Week 2022: Henkel Adhesive Technologies is actively shaping the future of the metal packaging industry

Innovative technology meets design: Smart premium packaging from the cosmetics, beverages and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors will be the focus of Paris Packaging Week on June 29-30, 2022, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center. At Henkel Adhesive Technologies' booth W10, visitors can view the comprehensive range of surface treatments, coatings and sealants for the metal packaging industry.
With more than 10,000 visitors from over 80 countries and 650 exhibitors, the trade fair is the opportunity for brands to interact with packaging and material suppliers. In terms of the latest packaging innovation, the focus is particularly on the major challenges currently facing the target industries, such as sustainability and the competitive pressure in the premium segment.
Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a global leading expert in surface treatments, coatings and sealants for metal packaging, has also been developing intelligent packaging solutions for food, beverages as well as personal care and household products for many years. The focus of the various surface treatments, coatings and sealants is on safety, sustainability and food compatibility. This is the case with aerosol cans in a monobloc design: internal and external coatings give them excellent printing quality and resistance. In addition, they ensure safe, hygienic and haptically appealing use for the end user. The external white basecoat in the portfolio, for example, minimizes the coatings consumption up to 30 percent. Instead of the usual 15 micron, only 10 micron of film thickness are needed to completely cover a monobloc aerosol can. The user benefits from advantages regarding performance and durability.
Interested visitors can experience the elementary three steps of can production hands-on at booth W10 – from the aluminum slug and the cylindrical aerosol can to the coating of the finished packaging from the inside and outside. The Henkel team is always available to answer questions and advise brands on how they can increase their process efficiency while improving their health and safety standards and reducing their impact on the environment.
— WebWireID289821 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.