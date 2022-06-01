Paris Packaging Week 2022: Henkel Adhesive Technologies is actively shaping the future of the metal packaging industry

Innovative technology meets design: Smart premium packaging from the cosmetics, beverages and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors will be the focus of Paris Packaging Week on June 29-30, 2022, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center. At Henkel Adhesive Technologies' booth W10, visitors can view the comprehensive range of surface treatments, coatings and sealants for the metal packaging industry.

With more than 10,000 visitors from over 80 countries and 650 exhibitors, the trade fair is the opportunity for brands to interact with packaging and material suppliers. In terms of the latest packaging innovation, the focus is particularly on the major challenges currently facing the target industries, such as sustainability and the competitive pressure in the premium segment.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a global leading expert in surface treatments, coatings and sealants for metal packaging, has also been developing intelligent packaging solutions for food, beverages as well as personal care and household products for many years. The focus of the various surface treatments, coatings and sealants is on safety, sustainability and food compatibility. This is the case with aerosol cans in a monobloc design: internal and external coatings give them excellent printing quality and resistance. In addition, they ensure safe, hygienic and haptically appealing use for the end user. The external white basecoat in the portfolio, for example, minimizes the coatings consumption up to 30 percent. Instead of the usual 15 micron, only 10 micron of film thickness are needed to completely cover a monobloc aerosol can. The user benefits from advantages regarding performance and durability.

Interested visitors can experience the elementary three steps of can production hands-on at booth W10 – from the aluminum slug and the cylindrical aerosol can to the coating of the finished packaging from the inside and outside. The Henkel team is always available to answer questions and advise brands on how they can increase their process efficiency while improving their health and safety standards and reducing their impact on the environment.

