Faddom Emerges with $6M Led by NFX to Bring One-Hour Hybrid IT Infrastructure Mapping to the World

IT cloud ops startup Faddom has raised $6M in seed funding led by the US-Israeli venture firm NFX for its new application dependency mapping platform that maps a company's entire hybrid IT infrastructure – both on-premise and in the cloud – in as little as 60 minutes.
The Problem: Increasingly Complex IT Environments
With hundreds or thousands of business applications, servers, network devices, and virtual machines on company premises, in hosted data centers, and among various public cloud providers, it is increasingly difficult to keep track of them all.
As a result, problems can arise. Change management or cloud migration activities may fail if all affected applications and servers are not known beforehand. Data center migration or IT disaster recovery planning might be incomplete if all relevant IT infrastructure is not discovered. Companies may overspend on cloud usage. Forgotten “shadow IT” assets might become vulnerable to hacking or other intrusions.
“Most companies have very little understanding of how complex and vulnerable their IT environments are,” explained Gigi Levy Weiss, general partner at NFX. “By providing companies with a detailed map of their IT infrastructure in an hour, Faddom will give its customers a significant advantage in securing and streamlining their digital footprint.”
Faddom's Solution: Rapid and Real Time Visibility
By providing full, real-time visibility of a company's entire IT topology, Faddom's customers quickly and easily find all servers, applications, and dependencies. Faddom is a downloadable, self-served platform that is the true source of real-time information for proactive operations. Faddom is faster, safer, and more affordable than all similar existing products.
With Faddom's frictionless, low-touch platform, users see their first IT infrastructure maps within one hour after deployment. Faddom is used for purposes including IT auditing and documentation; cloud and data center migration and cost optimization; IT asset and configuration management; business continuity and disaster recovery planning; and cyber security.
The company already has hundreds of organizations using the platform including Synlab, Accenture, Verisk, AllCloud, T-Systems, Flying Cargo, the Louisiana Secretary of State, and the Florida Department of Transportation as well as Menorah, Shufersal, and Clal Insurance in Israel.
“We made it our mission to take IT mapping, which is perceived as extremely expensive and cumbersome, and provide it to everyone from small IT shops of one person to the largest IT departments with hundreds or thousands of DevOps staff so they can all enjoy the power of simplicity,” Faddom CEO Lanir Shacham said. “We are taking things that are hard and complex and that no one wants to do and making them as frictionless as an app on your smartphone.”
To use Faddom to map your IT environment, please visit: https://faddom.com
About Faddom
Faddom is a new IT cloud ops startup whose application dependency mapping software maps a company's entire hybrid IT infrastructure – both on-premise and in the cloud – in as little as 60 minutes. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv. Visit https://faddom.com for more information.
About NFX
NFX is a leading seed-stage venture firm based in San Francisco, CA, and Herzlia, Israel. Founded by entrepreneurs who built 10 companies with more than $10 billion in exits across multiple industries and regions, NFX is transforming how true innovators are funded. With expertise in platforms and network effects, NFX partners with the world's best founders to solve problems - at scale - with the power of technology.
Additional Resources
- Two-minute video introduction and summary – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xL_ML2d7t4
- Three-minute product demo – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgD3eVlEQgU
- Link to UI screenshot – https://faddom.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/image-6.png
- Photo of Faddom CEO Lanir Shacham – https://faddom.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/lanir.jpg
— WebWireID289760 —
