Bristol University Press Launches New Unified Book and Journal Platform with KGL PubFactory

Bristol University Press, and its imprint Policy Press, have gone live on a new, integrated scholarly portal on the KGL PubFactory platform. Bristol University Press Digital now hosts its full collection of books and journals with global and social impact in a single site, searchable across all content types.



A leading social science publisher committed to making a difference, Bristol University Press champions evidence-informed, bold thinking, from anywhere in the world that aims to address the global social challenges. In 2021, the publisher celebrated 25 years since Policy Press was established and 5 years since the creation of Bristol University Press.



Via bristoluniversitypressdigital.com, the new platform provides access to over 1,400 books, 6,000 articles from 18 peer-reviewed journals, and eBook collections from across the social sciences that address global social challenges and support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with exclusive access to the new, non-profit, Open Access Global Social Challenges Journal. As a rapidly expanding Press approximately 300 books and several new journals will be added each year.



Alison Shaw, founder of Bristol University Press said: “When we set out to develop this new platform, our main goal was to bring our published content across multiple disciplines and formats into one consolidated digital hub which could be searched and browsed by subject, global social challenge, and Sustainable Development Goal, and to do this with a single external hosting provider who could bring it all to life. We are incredibly proud of the result. We are now able to curate topical collections, prominently showcase our open access content, and meet rapidly-evolving author and editor expectations—all while fulfilling our mission to address global social challenges. We are really excited about the opportunities the new platform will bring.”



José Fossi, VP of Client Services for KGL PubFactory added: “Bristol University Press is one of the world's most impactful social science publishers, joining a prestigious list of university press PubFactory clients like Oxford and Manchester, and it was a real honor to work with its team to develop the new platform. The new unified site, which combines transformational research of many types, is not only a great reflection of the Press and the quality of its output, but also puts the publisher in a strong position in terms of meeting its ambitions for growth and furthering its cause.”



KGL's end-to-end proposition for scholarly publishers includes business consulting, editorial solutions, AI-powered language analysis and copyediting, XML composition and proofing, digital and print production, and online hosting. The PubFactory platform hosts over 1,300 journals and 300,000 books, numerous databases, and reference works.



About Bristol University Press

Bristol University Press, and its imprint Policy Press, are committed to publishing the highest-quality scholarship in the social sciences and aligned disciplines. Bristol University Press strives to publish world-class scholarship that advances theory, knowledge and learning, within and beyond academia with a focus on tackling the world's greatest social challenges. Since its launch in 1996, Policy Press has also provided an important route for journalists, politicians and professionals in the UK to make their work visible to the scholarly community and accessible to wider society. For more information, please visit bristoluniversitypress.co.uk.



About KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd.

KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. (KGL) is the premier industry provider of editorial, peer review, production, management consulting, online hosting, and transformative solutions for every stage of the content lifecycle. KGL serves the journal, educational publishing, and eLearning markets from content creation through distribution of print and digital products. A division of CJK Group, Inc., KGL unites the content and technology expertise of Cenveo Publisher Services and Cenveo Learning with Sheridan Journal Services, Sheridan PubFactory and now KWF Consulting and KWF Editorial. The combined company brings over 200 years of experience serving the publishing market and is powered by state-of-the-art, intelligent automated solutions and delivery platforms including Smart Suite and PubFactory. For more information, please visit www.kwglobal.com.

